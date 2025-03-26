Season long for Rajasthan Royals: Former SRH Star Predicts Tough IPL 2025 for RR After Loss to KKR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered an eight-wicket loss to defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their second match of IPL 2025.

Former South Africa and Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Dale Steyn has said that Rajasthan Royals’ 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season is “already long”. Dale Steyn’s comments come in the aftermath of Rajasthan Royals’ eight-wicket loss to defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Guwahati on Wednesday.

‘Season is already long for RR’: Dale Steyn

The inaugural champions, who are temporarily led by Riyan Parag, had also lost their first match, to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 44 runs.

“The season is already long for RR…,” Dale Steyn wrote on the micro-blogging site “X” on Wednesday after the match.

The season is already long for RR… — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 26, 2025

Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals bowlers had a day to forget as the hosts posted a mammoth total of 243/5, on the back of an unbeaten century from Ishan Kishan (106*) and a half-century from Travis Head (67). Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer finished with figures of 0/76 in that match and endured wicketless figures against Kolkata Knight Riders as well (0/33 in 2.3 overs).

How the RR vs KKR match turned out to be

In Wednesday’s match, Kolkata Knight Riders had earlier won the toss and opted to field first. After being asked to bat, Rajasthan Royals’ openers Sanju Samson (13) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (29) got off to a brisk start but began losing wickets at regular intervals. Dhruv Jurel (33) looked to steady the ship but kept losing his partners at the other end until Jurel himself was dismissed in the 19th over.

Jofra Archer played a cameo of 16 runs from seven balls to take Rajasthan Royals to a somewhat respectable total of 151/9, even though this total was never going to be safe.

In their reply, the Kolkata Knight Riders lost Moeen Ali (5) in the sixth over but capitalised on an aggressive start from Quinton de Kock, who scored an unbeaten 97. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane also did his bit with a 15-ball 18 before departing in the 11th over with he Knight Riders at 70/2. In the end, de Kock and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (22*) ensured the reigning champions crossed the finish line without much fuss.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will next take on Mumbai Indians on Monday (March 31) whereas Rajasthan Royals will face Chennai Super Kings a day earlier on Sunday.

