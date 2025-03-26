News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Rajasthan Royals RR vs KKR IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 27, 2025

Season long for Rajasthan Royals: Former SRH Star Predicts Tough IPL 2025 for RR After Loss to KKR

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered an eight-wicket loss to defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their second match of IPL 2025.

Rajasthan Royals RR vs KKR IPL 2025

Former South Africa and Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Dale Steyn has said that Rajasthan Royals’ 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season is “already long”. Dale Steyn’s comments come in the aftermath of Rajasthan Royals’ eight-wicket loss to defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Guwahati on Wednesday.

‘Season is already long for RR’: Dale Steyn

The inaugural champions, who are temporarily led by Riyan Parag, had also lost their first match, to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 44 runs.

“The season is already long for RR…,” Dale Steyn wrote on the micro-blogging site “X” on Wednesday after the match.

Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals bowlers had a day to forget as the hosts posted a mammoth total of 243/5, on the back of an unbeaten century from Ishan Kishan (106*) and a half-century from Travis Head (67). Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer finished with figures of 0/76 in that match and endured wicketless figures against Kolkata Knight Riders as well (0/33 in 2.3 overs).

How the RR vs KKR match turned out to be

In Wednesday’s match, Kolkata Knight Riders had earlier won the toss and opted to field first. After being asked to bat, Rajasthan Royals’ openers Sanju Samson (13) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (29) got off to a brisk start but began losing wickets at regular intervals. Dhruv Jurel (33) looked to steady the ship but kept losing his partners at the other end until Jurel himself was dismissed in the 19th over.

Jofra Archer played a cameo of 16 runs from seven balls to take Rajasthan Royals to a somewhat respectable total of 151/9, even though this total was never going to be safe.

ALSO READ:

In their reply, the Kolkata Knight Riders lost Moeen Ali (5) in the sixth over but capitalised on an aggressive start from Quinton de Kock, who scored an unbeaten 97. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane also did his bit with a 15-ball 18 before departing in the 11th over with he Knight Riders at 70/2. In the end, de Kock and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (22*) ensured the reigning champions crossed the finish line without much fuss.

The Kolkata Knight Riders will next take on Mumbai Indians on Monday (March 31) whereas Rajasthan Royals will face Chennai Super Kings a day earlier on Sunday.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Dale Steyn
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Rajasthan Royals
RR vs KKR

Related posts

‘It’s Tough To Get in…’ – Overseas KKR Star Moeen Ali Opens Up on Intense Competition in Star-Studded Lineup After KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Clash

‘It’s Tough To Get in…’ – Overseas KKR Star Opens Up on Intense Competition in Star-Studded Lineup After RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

He was acquired by KKR for INR 2 crores at the auction.
1:14 am
Chandra Moulee Das
former csk players criticise yashasvi jaiswal rajasthan royals RR vs KKR shane watson robin uthappa IPL 2025

Former CSK Players Criticise Yashasvi Jaiswal After Rajasthan Royals Opener Threw Wicket Away at Crucial Point in RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

11:52 pm
CX Staff Writer
Quinton de Kock

Weird Coincidence As 2 Former and 1 Current KKR Batter Make Exactly 97* Within 24 Hours

Let's see who they are.
12:02 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag Explains Why He is Batting At No.3 for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

He enjoyed a prolific last season while batting at No.4
11:29 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Riyan Parag fan RR vs KKR IPL 2025

Fan Invades Pitch, Touches Feet of Riyan Parag During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match in Guwahati [WATCH]

A fan entered the pitch during the RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match and touched Riyan Parag's feet.
11:42 pm
Vishnu PN
Mumbai Indians spinner Vignesh Puthur starred in the IPL 2025 opener against Chennai Super Kings.

4 Emerging Players Who Impressed in the First Round of IPL 2025 Ft. Mumbai Indians Spin Sensation

IPL 2025 has witnessed multiple impressive performances from lesser known players in the first round.
10:44 pm
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.