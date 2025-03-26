Former CSK Players Criticise Yashasvi Jaiswal After Rajasthan Royals Opener Threw Wicket Away at Crucial Point in RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

Yashasvi Jaiswal came in for some big criticism from two former CSK players after his dismissal in the RR vs KKR clash triggered a collapse for Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati during the IPL 2025 game. The 23-year-old left-handed opener had gotten off to a slightly underpar start with the bat, making 29 off 23 balls, but fell soon after while attempting a big hit off Moeen Ali outside the powerplay.

Having been sent in to bat in Guwahati, Rajasthan hadn’t quite been able to take off in the same manner as some of the others teams have this IPL 2025 season. And that possibly put pressure on Jaiswal, the opener tasked with the responsibility to up the ante in the powerplay. The Rajasthan Royals opener had also lost his partners Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag fairly early in the first innings and attempted a wild hit off KKR spinner Moeen Ali the over after skipper Parag had fallen.

Why Yashasvi Jaiswal copped flak from former CSK players

Jaiswal’s wild slog before even getting to the pitch of the ball did not go down well on social media either as fans questioned how the left-hander was touted to be the next India T20I opener after Rohit Sharma’s retirement. After he missed out in the run fest in Hyderabad the previous game, Jaiswal squandered another opportunity to bat till the end and get Rajasthan to a good total here against KKR.

“You have to gauge the situation of the game,” former CSK player Robin Uthappa said on JioHotstar after the RR vs KKR game. “Yes, you have nine batters with impact sub, but look at the match situation.

“Sanju Samson had gone, and when Riyan Parag went, Jaiswal should have taken stock of the situation and played according to the situation. This was a 180-run wicket and when Jaiswal too fell, it exposed their middle-order.”

Jaiswal’s wicket was the beginning of a mini-collapse for Rajasthan Royals as they went from 69/2 to 82/5, never quite recovering enough to push towards a better total on the pitch. The team also ended up using their impact player in the first innings itself, bringing on Shubham Dubey for Samson, who will play at least one more game as just an impact player.

Rajasthan finished on an underwhelming 151/9, a total KKR overcame with more than two overs and eight wickets to spare. With two losses in as many games, RR are at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -1.882.

“The season is already long for RR,” quipped Dale Steyn on social mid-way through the game. With Jaiswal, who is eyeing a spot in the Indian team, it could be longer if he does not rediscover his touch in this format. The lack of enough games in T20s could also be behind Jaiswal’s lean start to the season, as former CSK star Shane Watson pointed out in the post-match discussion on JioHotstar.

“That was a perfect opportunity for Yashasvi Jaiswal to bat deeper,” Watson said, adding onto Uthappa’s point.

“Up until the start of this IPL, Jaiswal hadn’t batted in this format for quite a long, long time. It’s a different format, needs different understanding, different thinking. You need to have intent. But intent isn’t just six-hitting. You can have intent in hitting fours. It’s something Jaiswal will have to learn on the go”

Before the start of IPL 2025, Jaiswal’s last game in T20s had come way back in July 2024 in the away bilateral series for India against Sri Lanka. Those three games and three others against Zimbabwe in that same month (July 2024) were the only games he played between the two IPL seasons.

