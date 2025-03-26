News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
‘It’s Tough To Get in…’ – Overseas KKR Star Moeen Ali Opens Up on Intense Competition in Star-Studded Lineup After KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 27, 2025

‘It’s Tough To Get in…’ – Overseas KKR Star Opens Up on Intense Competition in Star-Studded Lineup After RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was acquired by KKR for INR 2 crores at the auction.

‘It’s Tough To Get in…’ – Overseas KKR Star Moeen Ali Opens Up on Intense Competition in Star-Studded Lineup After KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Clash

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali earned his debut for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) earlier today ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Notably, Moeen, who was acquired by KKR for his base price of INR 2 crores at the auction, replaced Sunil Narine, who was unwell and subsequently benched.

While Moeen is an experienced campaigner in the IPL, it’s difficult for him to secure a permanent place in the KKR playing XI and will mostly have to play second fiddle, coming in during specific scenarios like today.

Nevertheless, the INR 2 crores KKR recruit remains upbeat and is eager to prove his worth in his new franchise whenever he gets the opportunity.

Echoing on the same lines, Moeen revealed while speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony,

“Really good, really good bunch of guys, it’s been amazing so far. Trying to get better at 37-years-old. It’s a very very balanced side, all these players are amazing, Narine, Russell and Quinny always guaranteed to play so it’s tough to get in. Take your chance when it comes and make the most of it.”

ALSO READ:

Moeen Ali stepped up for KKR in the absence of Sunil Narine

Moeen Ali ensured that KKR did not feel the absence of Narine with the ball, producing an excellent spell of 4-0-23-2. However, Moeen couldn’t replicate his success with the bat after unfortunately getting run out for 5 runs.

Moeen’s clinical display with the ball helped KKR restrict RR to a subpar total of 151, which they comfortably chased down in the end.

Mooen Ali is a proven contender in the IPL and KKR will hope to extract more out of the all-rounder as the season progresses.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
KKR
Moeen Ali
RR vs KKR
Sunil Narine

Related posts

Rajasthan Royals RR vs KKR IPL 2025

Season long for Rajasthan Royals: Former SRH Star Predicts Tough IPL 2025 for RR After Loss to KKR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered an eight-wicket loss to defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their second match of IPL 2025.
12:18 am
Vishnu PN
former csk players criticise yashasvi jaiswal rajasthan royals RR vs KKR shane watson robin uthappa IPL 2025

Former CSK Players Criticise Yashasvi Jaiswal After Rajasthan Royals Opener Threw Wicket Away at Crucial Point in RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

11:52 pm
CX Staff Writer
Quinton de Kock

Weird Coincidence As 2 Former and 1 Current KKR Batter Make Exactly 97* Within 24 Hours

Let's see who they are.
12:02 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag Explains Why He is Batting At No.3 for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

He enjoyed a prolific last season while batting at No.4
11:29 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Riyan Parag fan RR vs KKR IPL 2025

Fan Invades Pitch, Touches Feet of Riyan Parag During RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Match in Guwahati [WATCH]

A fan entered the pitch during the RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match and touched Riyan Parag's feet.
11:42 pm
Vishnu PN
Mumbai Indians spinner Vignesh Puthur starred in the IPL 2025 opener against Chennai Super Kings.

4 Emerging Players Who Impressed in the First Round of IPL 2025 Ft. Mumbai Indians Spin Sensation

IPL 2025 has witnessed multiple impressive performances from lesser known players in the first round.
10:44 pm
Sandip Pawar
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.