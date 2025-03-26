‘It’s Tough To Get in…’ – Overseas KKR Star Opens Up on Intense Competition in Star-Studded Lineup After RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Clash

He was acquired by KKR for INR 2 crores at the auction.

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali earned his debut for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) earlier today ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Notably, Moeen, who was acquired by KKR for his base price of INR 2 crores at the auction, replaced Sunil Narine, who was unwell and subsequently benched.

While Moeen is an experienced campaigner in the IPL, it’s difficult for him to secure a permanent place in the KKR playing XI and will mostly have to play second fiddle, coming in during specific scenarios like today.

Nevertheless, the INR 2 crores KKR recruit remains upbeat and is eager to prove his worth in his new franchise whenever he gets the opportunity.

Echoing on the same lines, Moeen revealed while speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony,

“Really good, really good bunch of guys, it’s been amazing so far. Trying to get better at 37-years-old. It’s a very very balanced side, all these players are amazing, Narine, Russell and Quinny always guaranteed to play so it’s tough to get in. Take your chance when it comes and make the most of it.”

Moeen Ali stepped up for KKR in the absence of Sunil Narine

Moeen Ali ensured that KKR did not feel the absence of Narine with the ball, producing an excellent spell of 4-0-23-2. However, Moeen couldn’t replicate his success with the bat after unfortunately getting run out for 5 runs.

Moeen’s clinical display with the ball helped KKR restrict RR to a subpar total of 151, which they comfortably chased down in the end.

Mooen Ali is a proven contender in the IPL and KKR will hope to extract more out of the all-rounder as the season progresses.

