News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Shivam Dube Chennai Super Kings CSK vs RCB IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 27, 2025

Shivam Dube’s Six Leaves a Dent at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk Ahead of CSK vs RCB

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Shivam Dube warms up in some fashion.

Shivam Dube Chennai Super Kings CSK vs RCB IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube is warming up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in some fashion.

Shivam Dube Six Leaves a Dent at Chepauk

A six from Shivam Dube during a practice session at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium left a dent at the venue.

“Aaruchamy #WhistlePodu #Yellove,” Chennai Super Kings captioned for their post showing Dube’s reaction after hitting the six.

You can watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

Chennai Super Kings will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk on Friday (March 28). The five-time champions, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, are coming on the back of a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their season opener, which was also played in Chennai. Shivam Dube scored nine runs off seven balls, including a maximum. He was dismissed by Vignesh Puthur in the 10th over.

RCB, on the other hand, are being led by their new skipper Rajat Patidar. The three-time finalists defeated defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 opener at the Eden Gardens by seven wickets. Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 59 while opener Philip Salt (56) also scored a half-century.

Shivam Dube’s IPL career

Shivam Dube’s IPL career began in 2019 when he made his debut for RCB against CSK in Chennai. He scored just two runs while his bowling figures read 0/3 from 0.4 overs. He played for RCB in IPL 2020 as well, but managed to score just 129 runs from 11 matches while also taking four wickets.

ALSO READ:

He went under the hammer at the IPL 2021 auction and was acquired by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for INR 4.4 crore. He played nine matches for RR in IPL 2021, scoring 230 runs while failing to take a single wicket. Shivam Dube was then acquired by CSK for INR 4 crores at the IPL 2022 mega auction and has played for the Men in Yellow ever since.

Between the 2022 and 2024 IPL seasons, the Mumbai cricketer scored 1,103 runs from 41 matches. His only wicket for Chennai Super Kings came against Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) Jonny Bairstow in IPL 2024.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
Cricket
CSK
CSK vs RCB
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Shivam Dube

Related posts

Why is Avesh Khan Back in LSG Playing XI for Clash vs SRH in IPL 2025? Former SRH Star Benched to Accommodate India Pacer

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Avesh Kan is playing his first match of the IPL 2025 season.
7:22 pm
Vishnu PN
Will Injured Matheesha Pathirana Play the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash in Chepauk Head Coach Stephen Fleming Reveals

Will Injured Matheesha Pathirana Play the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash in Chepauk? Head Coach Stephen Fleming Reveals

He missed CSK's opener against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.
7:23 pm
Disha Asrani
CSK-Captain-Ruturaj-Gaikwad-Opens-Up-on-His-First-Reaction-to-RCB-Making-Rajat-Patidar-the-Skipper-for-IPL-2025

CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad Opens Up on His First Reaction to RCB Making Rajat Patidar the Skipper for IPL 2025

RCB defeated CSK in an away game just once in 2008.
6:36 pm
Sreejita Sen
Virat Kohli Dinesh Karthik Royal Challengers Bengaluru CSK vs RCB IPL 2025

RCB Not Concerned About Spin: Relentless Virat Kohli Prepares for CSK Duel in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli has often struggled with spin and will be hoping to rectify that against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
6:48 pm
Vishnu PN
CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: CSK have three quality spinners who will dictate the proceedings and get ample assistance, so they should win.

CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 8 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

6:24 pm
Darpan Jain
Why Did Harry Brook Pull Out & Ben Duckett Deny IPL 2025 Contracts Nick Knight Explains

Why Did Harry Brook Pull Out & Ben Duckett Deny IPL 2025 Contracts? Former England Opener Explains

Ben Duckett was approached by Delhi Capitals, but he decided not to join.
5:42 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.