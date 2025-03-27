Shivam Dube’s Six Leaves a Dent at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk Ahead of CSK vs RCB

Shivam Dube warms up in some fashion.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube is warming up for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in some fashion.

Shivam Dube Six Leaves a Dent at Chepauk

A six from Shivam Dube during a practice session at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium left a dent at the venue.

“Aaruchamy #WhistlePodu #Yellove,” Chennai Super Kings captioned for their post showing Dube’s reaction after hitting the six.

You can watch the video here:

Chennai Super Kings will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Chepauk on Friday (March 28). The five-time champions, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, are coming on the back of a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their season opener, which was also played in Chennai. Shivam Dube scored nine runs off seven balls, including a maximum. He was dismissed by Vignesh Puthur in the 10th over.

RCB, on the other hand, are being led by their new skipper Rajat Patidar. The three-time finalists defeated defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 opener at the Eden Gardens by seven wickets. Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 59 while opener Philip Salt (56) also scored a half-century.

Shivam Dube’s IPL career

Shivam Dube’s IPL career began in 2019 when he made his debut for RCB against CSK in Chennai. He scored just two runs while his bowling figures read 0/3 from 0.4 overs. He played for RCB in IPL 2020 as well, but managed to score just 129 runs from 11 matches while also taking four wickets.

He went under the hammer at the IPL 2021 auction and was acquired by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for INR 4.4 crore. He played nine matches for RR in IPL 2021, scoring 230 runs while failing to take a single wicket. Shivam Dube was then acquired by CSK for INR 4 crores at the IPL 2022 mega auction and has played for the Men in Yellow ever since.

Between the 2022 and 2024 IPL seasons, the Mumbai cricketer scored 1,103 runs from 41 matches. His only wicket for Chennai Super Kings came against Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) Jonny Bairstow in IPL 2024.

