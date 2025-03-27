Bhuvneshwar Kumar Injury Update: Availability of RCB Pacer Confirmed for CSK Fixture in IPL 2025

Bhuvneshwar didn’t play in the opening encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) due to an injury, and the move was probably precautionary.

Ahead of a big clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would be relieved about the progress of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Bhuvneshwar didn’t play in the opening encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) due to an injury, and the move was probably precautionary.

However, ahead of the CSK fixture, he was seen practicing in the nets in Chennai, which is a relief for the Bengaluru-based franchise. This indicates he might be fit for the game and play his first game for RCB in IPL 2025.

He is RCB’s premium pacer, and the team management spent a whopping INR 10.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. He has been performing exceptionally well in the league over the years, and his vast experience was one of the reasons why RCB went hard after him.

While RCB won the first game without his contributions, they will still need his services as the tournament progresses. He will bowl in different phases and tough overs for the franchise to ease the workload on other bowlers, especially fast bowlers.

Why is Bhuvneshwar Kumar necessary in the CSK clash?

There are certain reasons why Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s availability matters too much for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai. Firstly, he is an adept new-ball bowler who can extract swing early on and will get some assistance early on.

Khaleel Ahmed did reasonably well with the new ball in the opening game against Mumbai Indians (MI). Then. Bhuvneshwar is also equally good in slog overs, for he can nail his yorkers and has a few slower ones to remain unpredictable.

He has previous experience playing in Chennai, which will be handy since he is the most experienced bowler in the team. He will form a lethal partnership with Josh Hazlewood, who bowled exceptionally well in the previous game and hit his lengths brilliantly.

If Bhuvneshwar returns, one of Rasikh Salam Dar or Suyash Sharma will miss out to accommodate him. Rasikh might have to make a way since Suyash’s variations will be effective in Chepauk, where the ball gripped and turned in the previous fixture between CSK and MI.

