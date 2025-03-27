Why is Avesh Khan Back in LSG Playing XI for Clash vs SRH in IPL 2025? Former SRH Star Benched to Accommodate India Pacer

He is playing his first match this season.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and opted to field first in Hyderabad on Thursday. While SRH named an unchanged playing XI, LSG made one change, with Avesh Khan making a return.

Avesh Khan had missed Lucknow Super Giants’ previous match against Delhi Capitals due to a knee injury. He was only cleared to join the squad a couple of days ago. Avesh comes into the LSG playing XI in place of all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed, who has previously played for SRH.

“The only change is Avesh comes back, Shahbaz misses out. We gonna chase whatever they score, doesn’t matter,” LSG skipper Rishabh Pant said at the toss.

However, the Super Giants have made another change apart from including Avesh Khan. Spinner M Siddharth, who took two wickets against Delhi Capitals, misses out, whereas Abdul Samad comes in.

How Avesh Khan performed in IPL 2024

Avesh Khan played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2024 after being traded from Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the season. He had an impressive run with RR in IPL 2024, picking up 19 wickets from 16 matches. In IPL 2023, Avesh Khan’s best bowling figures were 3/27 against SRH in Qualifier 2. The Royals, however, ended up losing that match by 36 runs.

Overall, Avesh has played 62 matches in the IPL and has taken 74 wickets. He made his IPL debut in 2017 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during a clash against Delhi Daredevils (Now Delhi Capitals). He finished with figures of 1/23 in that match, which RCB won by 10 runs. Apart from RCB, LSG and RR, Avesh Khan has also played for Delhi Capitals. The 28-year-old was the highest wicket-taker for DC in IPL 2021, having taken 24 wickets.

At the time of updating this report, Sunrisers Hyderabad were 10/0 in 1.1 overs with the regular opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma beginning the innings.

