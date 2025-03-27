Why is Manimaran Siddharth Not in Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI for SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash?

He is mentioned as an impact player sub.

Manimaran Siddharth, who shone with an impactful spell on the flat track in Vizag against Delhi Capitals (DC), was left out of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Playing XI for their clash against SRH in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Tamil Nadu spinner had figures of 2/39 in four overs. He dismissed Sameer Rizvi and well-settled Tristan Stubbs in the game against DC.

However, Siddharth finds himself on the sidelines against SRH. Lucknow has opted to play an extra batter in Abdul Samad on a pristine batting wicket in Hyderabad.

Average turn for each spinner last night. Manimaran Siddharth is too good.#IPL2025 pic.twitter.com/5BAb1vAYgv — Darpan Jain (@darpanjain103) March 25, 2025

Why is Manimaran Siddharth Left Out of LSG Playing XI?

LSG included Siddharth as an impact player in their lineup. However, with Rishabh Pant choosing to bowl first, it was surprising to see the extra batter in the XI and Siddharth outside.

Lucknow Super Giants (Confirmed Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav.

LSG Impact Subs: Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh.

In fact, LSG have left both Shahbaz Ahmed and Siddharth on the bench. Avesh Khan, an extra pace option, has returned to the XI after an injury. The fact that SRH have a power-packed batting line-up on a surface favourable for batting might have deterred LSG from playing the two left-arm spinners.

Both Shahbaz and Siddharth are left-arm spinners who turn the ball into left-handers. SRH have three powerful left-handers in their top three – Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan. This might be one of the reasons why LSG have opted to go for the extra pace option.

