CSK-Captain-Ruturaj-Gaikwad-Opens-Up-on-His-First-Reaction-to-RCB-Making-Rajat-Patidar-the-Skipper-for-IPL-2025

RCB defeated CSK in an away game just once in 2008.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has had a brilliant start to his second year of captaincy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They defeated the Mumbai Indians by four wickets and are now looking forward to the high-octane clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

While talking to a Jio Star show, Gaikwad expressed his excitement to play against Bengaluru, captained by his friend Rajat Patidar. The CSK captain also shared that as soon as he got the information of Rajat being the new skipper of RCB, he messaged him to congratulate him on the achievement. The batter hailed the Royal Challengers as “one of the strongest teams” while emphasising his friendship with Patidar.

“Really looking forward to playing against RCB, especially with Rajat (Patidar) as the new captain. Immediately when they announced Rajat as the captain, I messaged him and wished him good luck. We have been friends for a while now, we know each other really well, and obviously, RCB has been one of the strongest teams”, he stated.

Gaikwad on CSK vs RCB Clash

The 28-year-old also expressed that he looks forward to every Virat Kohli match. He ranked this clash as the second most important for CSK after their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians.

ALSO READ:

“They have done really well every year now. And whenever Virat Kohli is in the opposition, whenever he is playing, it is always a clash to look forward to. He’s been doing it for a really long time now, consistently for RCB and for the country as well. So, it is always a great match, and after Mumbai Indians, this is the second match we always look forward to”, added Gaikwad.

Both Teams in IPL 2025 So Far

Both teams have won their first match of the IPL 2025. CSK defeated their fellow five-time title-winners in Chennai while RCB won the opening night against the IPL 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

Overall, CSK are slightly ahead in this southern derby as RCB has managed to win only once in Chennai, which dates back to the inaugural season in 2008.

These two teams will lock horns against each other in a royal rivalry at Chepauk tomorrow.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.