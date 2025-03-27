News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
CSK-Captain-Ruturaj-Gaikwad-Opens-Up-on-His-First-Reaction-to-RCB-Making-Rajat-Patidar-the-Skipper-for-IPL-2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 27, 2025

CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad Opens Up on His First Reaction to RCB Making Rajat Patidar the Skipper for IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

RCB defeated CSK in an away game just once in 2008.

CSK-Captain-Ruturaj-Gaikwad-Opens-Up-on-His-First-Reaction-to-RCB-Making-Rajat-Patidar-the-Skipper-for-IPL-2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has had a brilliant start to his second year of captaincy in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They defeated the Mumbai Indians by four wickets and are now looking forward to the high-octane clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

While talking to a Jio Star show, Gaikwad expressed his excitement to play against Bengaluru, captained by his friend Rajat Patidar. The CSK captain also shared that as soon as he got the information of Rajat being the new skipper of RCB, he messaged him to congratulate him on the achievement. The batter hailed the Royal Challengers as “one of the strongest teams” while emphasising his friendship with Patidar.

“Really looking forward to playing against RCB, especially with Rajat (Patidar) as the new captain. Immediately when they announced Rajat as the captain, I messaged him and wished him good luck. We have been friends for a while now, we know each other really well, and obviously, RCB has been one of the strongest teams”, he stated.

Gaikwad on CSK vs RCB Clash

The 28-year-old also expressed that he looks forward to every Virat Kohli match. He ranked this clash as the second most important for CSK after their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians.

ALSO READ:

“They have done really well every year now. And whenever Virat Kohli is in the opposition, whenever he is playing, it is always a clash to look forward to. He’s been doing it for a really long time now, consistently for RCB and for the country as well. So, it is always a great match, and after Mumbai Indians, this is the second match we always look forward to”, added Gaikwad.

Both Teams in IPL 2025 So Far

Both teams have won their first match of the IPL 2025. CSK defeated their fellow five-time title-winners in Chennai while RCB won the opening night against the IPL 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

Overall, CSK are slightly ahead in this southern derby as RCB has managed to win only once in Chennai, which dates back to the inaugural season in 2008.

These two teams will lock horns against each other in a royal rivalry at Chepauk tomorrow.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
CSK vs RCB
IPL 2025
Rajat Patidar
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Ruturaj Gaikwad

Related posts

Why is Avesh Khan Back in LSG Playing XI for Clash vs SRH in IPL 2025? Former SRH Star Benched to Accommodate India Pacer

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Avesh Kan is playing his first match of the IPL 2025 season.
7:22 pm
Vishnu PN
Will Injured Matheesha Pathirana Play the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash in Chepauk Head Coach Stephen Fleming Reveals

Will Injured Matheesha Pathirana Play the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash in Chepauk? Head Coach Stephen Fleming Reveals

He missed CSK's opener against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.
7:23 pm
Disha Asrani
Virat Kohli Dinesh Karthik Royal Challengers Bengaluru CSK vs RCB IPL 2025

RCB Not Concerned About Spin: Relentless Virat Kohli Prepares for CSK Duel in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli has often struggled with spin and will be hoping to rectify that against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
6:48 pm
Vishnu PN
CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: CSK have three quality spinners who will dictate the proceedings and get ample assistance, so they should win.

CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 8 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

6:24 pm
Darpan Jain
Why Did Harry Brook Pull Out & Ben Duckett Deny IPL 2025 Contracts Nick Knight Explains

Why Did Harry Brook Pull Out & Ben Duckett Deny IPL 2025 Contracts? Former England Opener Explains

Ben Duckett was approached by Delhi Capitals, but he decided not to join.
5:42 pm
Sagar Paul
Shivam Dube Chennai Super Kings CSK vs RCB IPL 2025

Shivam Dube’s Six Leaves a Dent at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk Ahead of CSK vs RCB

Shivam Dube warms up in some fashion.
5:33 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.