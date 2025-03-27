Shardul Thakur Reveals How Zaheer Khan’s Call Paved the Way For LSG Stint After Going Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Shardul Thakur finished with figures of 4/34 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Shardul Thakur delivered a match-winning performance in against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during their 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) contest on Thursday, finishing with figures of 4/34.

This performance helped Shardul Thakur maintain a consistent run with the ball, after he had registered figures of 2/19 against Delhi Capitals (DC) last week.

How a call from Zaheer brought Shardul to LSG

Shardul, however, was drafted into the Lucknow Super Giants squad only as a replacement for the injured speedster Mohsin Khan, who has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Shardul, who was released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after IPL 2024, had gone unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year. Because of this, the 33-year-old was considering playing county cricket in England.

However, a call from Lucknow Super Giants mentor Zaheer Khan changed Shardul Thakur’s summer plans this year. “Honestly, no but I had made my plans. I also planned to play county cricket if I was not picked in the IPL. Zaheer Khan had called me when I was playing in the Ranji Trophy and he told me that you may be called in as a replacement. If you are called in as a replacement, you are likely to play. I have always backed my skills,” the Mumbai cricketer said at the post-match presentation ceremony. Shardul Thakur was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The controversial impact player rule is one of the highly-debated topics during the IPL 2025 season and according o Shardul, the rule becomes unfair on the bowlers uf a team scores mammoth totals. In their last match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a total of 286/6 and eventually won the game by 44 runs. Rajasthan Royals finished their reply with a score of 242/6 in that match.

“Bowlers get very little in these kinds of matches, even in the last game I said that pitches should be prepared in a way the game especially hangs in the balance. With the impact sub rule coming in, it’s unfair on the bowlers if a team scores 240-250 runs,” opined the West Zone cricketer.

How the SRH vs LSG match panned out

Lucknow Super Giants had won the toss and opted to field first against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. Travis Head (47) got off to a strong start as he most often does but the Australian was dismissed by Prince Yadav in the eighth over. Middle-order batters Nitish Kumar Reddy (32), Heinrich Klaasen (26) and Aniket Verma (36) did their bit but the Sunrisers managed to post only a total of 190/9.

In Lucknow Super Giants’ reply, Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh played vital knocks but in the end, it was David Miller (13) and Abdul Samad (22) who ensured that they clinched an important win.

