Chennai Super Kings CSK vs RCB IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 27, 2025

CSK Considering Two Changes vs RCB at Chepauk? Head Coach Drops Hints Ahead of IPL 2025 Match

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their second match of IPL 2025 on Friday.

Chennai Super Kings CSK vs RCB IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be looking to clinch a second straight win in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in their first game, with Rachin Ravindra (65) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (53) himself scoring fifties. It is less likely that a team like Chennai Super Kings make changes to their playing XI after just one match, but what if they do make changes? Which players could come in? We take a look:

Devon Conway in for Sam Curran

New Zealand’s Devon Conway coming in for England’s Sam Curran could be one of the most likeliest of changes for Chennai Super Kings, if they end up making any changes at all. Conway id not play in Chennai Super Kings’ season opener against Mumbai Indians, with the five-time champions opting for an extra spin option in Rachin Ravindra.

Sam Curran, on the other hand, went for 13 runs in the only over he bowled against Mumbai Indians without taking a wicket, and was dismissed for just four runs during CSK’s innings. Devon Conway, on the other hand, promises fiery starts with the bat as an opener. He missed IPL 2024 due to an injury but was impressive a season earlier in IPL 2023, amassing 672 runs from 16 matches.

Shreyas Gopal as impact player substitute

Chennai Super Kings bringing in Shreyas Gopal as an impact player substitute could prove to be a game changer against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The uncapped spinner boasts of an impressive record against the Rajat Patidar-led side, having taken 15 wickets. Back in the 2019 IPL season, Shreyas claimed a hat-trick against RCB, taking the wickets of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis.

ALSO READ:

The Karnataka all-rounder enjoyed a terrific run in the Indian domestic season. He collected 14 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, including a hat-trick against Baroda.

Coming back to the changes, it seems less likely that CSK would make these changes against RCB. Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming was asked by a journalist during the pre-match press conference if they could bring in someone like Vijay Shankar or Andre Siddharth in the middle order. Fleming replied, saying: “It’s only been one game and one game we have won. “we are not a team that tinkers (the lineup) that much.”

