News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Sabbir Rahman has claimed that MS Dhoni once invited him to play in the Indian Premier League
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 28, 2025

‘Dhoni Invited Me to Play in IPL’ – Bangladesh Player Makes Big Claim About Personal Invitation From CSK Legend

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The board did not give him permission to participate.

Sabbir Rahman has claimed that MS Dhoni once invited him to play in the Indian Premier League

Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman has claimed that MS Dhoni once invited him to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He mentioned that Dhoni personally approached him with the opportunity.

Sabbir Rahman’s Performances Caught Dhoni’s Eye

Sabbir Rahman told BDCricTime that his good performances in major tournaments caught MS Dhoni’s eye. He scored 176 runs in five innings during the 2016 Asia Cup, 182 runs in six innings in the 2015 World Cup, and 106 runs in three innings against India. Seeing his performances, Dhoni asked if he wanted to play in the IPL and whether the Bangladesh Cricket Board would allow him to join. Sabbir was thrilled and said that playing in the IPL is a dream for every cricketer, and he would have been ready if his board had approved.

“I performed well in the 2016 Asia Cup and had a good run in the 2015 World Cup and the India series. Seeing my performances, Dhoni asked me whether my board would grant me an NOC (No Objection Certificate) and if I was interested in playing the IPL. I immediately said that playing in the IPL is every cricketer’s dream, and if my board approved, I would be ready to play,” Sabbir said.

Sabbir Rahman said he could not play in the IPL because Bangladesh had an international tour at that time. The board did not give him permission to participate. Even though he missed the opportunity, he felt proud that Dhoni personally showed interest in him, considering it a big moment in his career.

“There was an international tour at the time, so I couldn’t play. The board didn’t issue an NOC. But just the fact that Dhoni himself approached me is a big achievement for me,” Sabbir added.

ALSO READ:

Learning Under Dhoni Would Have Been a Game Changer

Sabbir Rahman believes that playing in the IPL under a legendary captain like MS Dhoni would have been a game changer for his career. He feels that the experience training and exposure in such a high profile tournament would have helped him grow as a player. However he accepts that the opportunity is now in the past and beyond his control.

“If I had played in the IPL back then, things would have been different. Playing in a major tournament under a top captain like Dhoni would have been a great experience. The training, the environment, and the exposure would have helped me a lot. But what didn’t happen is now in the past. There’s nothing I can do about it,”Sabbir told.

Sabbir’s Admiration for Dhoni

He has always admired Dhoni much like he looked up to Shahid Afridi. While playing for Bangladesh he often batted at number seven the same position Dhoni mastered as a finisher. This made Dhoni a major role model for him.

“I have always been a big fan of Dhoni, just like I admired Afridi. When I played for Bangladesh, I batted at No. 7, the same position as Dhoni. He was the best finisher, a role model for any No. 7 batter,” he added.

In the 2016 Asia Cup, Sabbir requested Dhoni’s jersey as a souvenir. Later, Dhoni called him to his room, where they had a conversation before giving him the jersey. For Sabbir, it was a memorable experience since he sees Dhoni as a great legend of the game.

“During the 2016 Asia Cup, I asked him for a jersey as a memory. He later called me to his room, we had a chat, and he gave me his jersey. I asked him for the jersey because he’s a legend,” he further stated.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL
MS Dhoni
Sabbir Rahman

Related posts

Ambati Rayudu Criticises Fans for Obsession Over MS Dhoni

‘Doesnt Serve Game Well’ – Former CSK Teammate Criticises Fans for Obsession Over MS Dhoni

He shared that for new players, this atmosphere can be overwhelming.
12:10 pm
Sagar Paul
Mukesh Kumar injured T Natarajan to play in IPL 2015 DC vs SRH

Delhi Capitals Pacer Twists Ankle, Doubtful For SRH Clash; Former SRH Pacer Set to Return

DC will be full of confidence having beaten LSG in their first match of IPL 2025
11:44 am
Samarnath Soory
How a Rishabh Pant Masterstroke Saw LSG Unlock Best of Nicholas Pooran in IPL 2025

How a Rishabh Pant Masterstroke Saw LSG Unlock Best of Nicholas Pooran in IPL 2025

He reached his fifty in just 18 balls.
10:22 am
Sagar Paul
Harshal Patel catch Ayush Badoni SRH vs LSG IPL 2025

Why Harshal Patel’s Catch of Ayush Badoni During SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Game Should Have Been Reviewed

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harshal Patel took the catch off Adam Zampa's ball to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants batter Ayush Badoni
8:11 am
Vishnu PN
Shardul Thakur Lucknow Super Giants SRH vs LSG IPL 2025

Shardul Thakur Reveals How Zaheer Khan’s Call Paved the Way For LSG Stint After Going Unsold in IPL 2025 Auction

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Shardul Thakur finished with figures of 4/34 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
12:11 am
Vishnu PN
Chennai Super Kings CSK vs RCB IPL 2025

CSK Considering Two Changes vs RCB at Chepauk? Head Coach Drops Hints Ahead of IPL 2025 Match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their second match of IPL 2025 on Friday.
10:23 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.