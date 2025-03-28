News
LSG Youngster Prince Yadav Earns Praise from Australia Star Mitchell Marsh After Standout Performance in IPL 2025 Upset vs SRH
news
Last updated: March 28, 2025

LSG Youngster Earns Praise from Australian Star After Impressive Performance in IPL 2025 Upset vs SRH

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He was the most economical bowler last night.

LSG Youngster Prince Yadav Earns Praise from Australia Star Mitchell Marsh After Standout Performance in IPL 2025 Upset vs SRH

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh lavished praise on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowlers in the post-match media discussion after their victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Rishabh Pant-led side secured a five-wicket win over the home team Hyderabad in the seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Aussie player shared his pride for the Lucknow bowlers, specifically for the newcomer Prince Yadav. He also marked the win as an “overall good performance” for LSG.

“Proud of the way Prince Yadav bowled. Shardul bowled outstandingly. Especially Abhishek and Travis Head, the way they go, you’re under pressure straightaway. So, they bowled really well. It was just a pretty good performance overall for us”, he said.

After Shardul Thakur’s inspiring dismissals of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, the LSG attack picked up the momentum. Prince got the crucial wicket of Travis Head, who was looking determined with a 28-ball 47. While all the bowlers went for more than 8rpo, Prince completed his four-over spell at an economy rate of 7.25. All the other bowlers were hammered with sixes, barring Prince.

LSG Bowlers Halt Hyderabad’s Onslaught

Lucknow made a strong comeback against the Cummins-led SRH, following their one-wicket defeat against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2025 opening match. After winning the toss, Rishabh Pant decided to bowl first. The LSG bowlers complemented their newly appointed captain’s call well as they restricted them to 190. There were speculations regarding SRH’s potential to put up a mammoth target of 300 in an IPL match. But the LSG bowling line-up of Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, and Ravi Bishnoi, alongside youngsters like Digvesh Rathi and Prince Yadav, halted the onslaught of Hyderabad batters.

ALSO READ:

However, Pooran’s whirlwind 26-ball-70 at a blazing strike rate of 269.23 saw them earn their first two points of the IPL 2025. Previously, he also contributed a blistering 75 at a strike rate of 250 while putting up a huge 209 against Delhi. But his fierce knock went in vain after a 31-ball-66 not-out masterclass of Ashutosh Sharma.

LSG will lock horns with Punjab Kings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 1.

