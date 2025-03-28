News
Khaleel Ahmed
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 28, 2025

Ravi Shastri Endorses Underrated CSK Star for Indian Team On Air During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Game

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He was bought by CSK for INR 4.8 crores at the auction.

Khaleel Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed was endorsed by former India cricketer Ravi Shastri for a spot in the Indian team.

Khaleel, who was bought by CSK in the IPL 2025 auction for INR 4.8 crores has been extremely impressive with both the new ball and in the end.

After taking three wickets in the opening game of the season against the Mumbai Indians (MI), he once again made a solid start in their ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and troubled star India batter Virat Kohli.

Heaping plaudits, Shastri backed the underrated CSK star for Indian team while speaking on air.

The former Indian coach said, “I feel Khaleel Ahmed should be in the thoughts of the Indian selectors”

ALSO READ:

Khaleel Ahmed was once the future of Indian pace attack

In 2018, the Rajasthan fast bowler emerged as a promising talent in India’s pace attack after making his ODI and T20I debuts. However, the left-arm seamer fell out of contention for national selection for more than five years before reigniting his chances with strong performances in domestic cricket.

His impressive haul of nine wickets in two matches during the 2024 Duleep Trophy earned him a spot on India’s shadow tour of Australia, where he claimed two wickets in an unofficial Test.

Prior to that, he also travelled with the Indian team during their successful T20 World Cup 2024 campaign in West Indies and USA as a travelling reserve.

CSK
IPL 2025
Khaleel Ahmed
Ravi Shastri

