Why is Devon Conway Not in First-Choice CSK Playing XI for IPL 2025?

The lefthander was also sidelined for the IPL 2025 opening match against MI

The emergence of Rachin Ravindra as the top-choice opener for Chennai Super Kings has become apparent in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with Devon Conway benched for the second successive game.

The Kiwi youngster had walked out with Rahul Tripathi to start the innings in the first match against Mumbai Indians and scored a superb 65 off 45 balls to put CSK in a safe position while chasing 156.

Rachin’s rise up the ranks also means no opening spot for the much-experienced Conway who has been a mainstay in CSK’s top order for the last few years. The national teammate has become too big a name to be consigned to the bench in the last year across formats and his emergence is one of the reasons behind CSK moving away from Conway.

Conway tallied 252 runs from seven games in his debut season in IPL 2022 and was pivotal in their title win in IPL 2023 with a total of 672 runs from 15 innings which included six fifties. He, however, missed the IPL 2024 season with an injury. In 2024, Rachin played 10 matches for CSK, amassing 222 runs. While his average was not too impressive, a strike-rate of 160+, in sync with the modern times, makes the Kiwi a more tempting pick than Conway, whose game is slightly more conventional.

CSK vs RCB Playing XIs

CSK: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (WK), R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

RCB: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(WK), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Devon Conway Not Preferred In CSK vs MI Clash

Besides the ability to score quickly and also anchoring the chase in his last match against MI, Rachin also offers a bowling option with his left-arm spin for CSK in the powerplay which also adds to the management preferring him.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming had also made it clear ahead of the clash against RCB that there’s not much chance to change their playing XI.

“It’s only been one game and one game we have won. “we are not a team that tinkers (the lineup) that much,” Fleming said when asked whether the team will bring in someone like Vijay Shankar or Andre Siddarth.

CSK, despite hiccups in the middle-order, had defeated arch-rivals Mumbai Indians by four wickets.

ALSO READ:

RCB Chase Rare Win In IPL 2025

RCB are also full of confidence ahead of the clash with their bitter rivals having beaten defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets.

At Chepauk, RCB are yet to register a win over CSK since the inaugural 2008 edition. Overall, both sides have played 33 matches off which 21 wins went CSK’s way while RCB won 11 matches and one match was abandoned due to rain.

It is RCB’s second away game at the beginning of the season and a victory at Chepauk after 17 years will be substantial under Rajat Patidar’s captaincy.

