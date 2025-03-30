News
[WATCH] Khaleel Ahmed Screams in Yashasvi Jaiswal's Face After Dismissing India Star in First Over of RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match
watch
Last updated: March 30, 2025

[WATCH] Khaleel Ahmed Screams in Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Face After Dismissing India Star in First Over of RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Khaleel Ahmed Screams in Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Face After Dismissing India Star in First Over of RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Khaleel Ahmed has been really impressive in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) and he struck once again in the powerplay during the RR vs CSK match today (March 30).

Khaleel, who was bought by CSK in the IPL 2025 auction for INR 4.8 crore, managed to dismiss Rajasthan Royals and India star Yashasvi Jaiswal as early as the first over of the match.

On the third ball, Khaleen bowled a length delivery outside off as Jaiswal tried to drive on the up but could not get on top of it. He ended up popping it straight to Ashwin at mid off, as his poor form in the IPL 2025 continued, departing for just 4 runs from3 balls.

Following the dismissal, Khaleel Ahmed was ecstatic and he celebrated by screaming in Jaiswal’s face.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

Nitish Rana, Sanju Samson make amends after early setback for the Royals

Speaking about the match, RR skipper Sanju Samson and Nitish Rana are doing the rebuilding work after they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal cheaply.

At the time of writing this report, the Rajasthan Royals scoreboard read 24 for 1 in 2.2 overs.

CSK, on the other hand, will be hoping to find another breakthrough before the powerplay ends to put the Royals on the back foot.

Notably, CSK and RR are both currently in the bottom half of the table, at eighth and tenth respectively. While CSK have one game in two matches so far, RR are still on the lookout for their first points of the season after suffering consecutive losses.

IPL 2025
Khaleel Ahmed
RR vs CSK
Yashasvi Jaiswal

