First in 17 Years: Mitchell Starc Creates History For Delhi Capitals In The DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Game

Its a rare for any T20 bowler to achieve this feat due to the number of deliveries they have

Delhi Capitals speedster Mitchell Starc got into rarified space with the wicket of Wiaan Mulder in Sunday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Faf du Plessis took a superb catch to wrap up SRH’s innings for 163 runs, much below what was expected of an aggressive side like them after scoring at a rate of 10 until the 11th over.

Starc, who was the wrecker-in-chief for Kolkata Knight Riders in last year’s final against SRH, was once again on target from his first over. The Aussie great removed dangerous Ishan Kishan in the third over with a good length delivery which was scythed straight to deep backward point fielder.

Two balls later, Nitish Kumar Reddy departed for a duck as Starc’s slow off-cutter ballooned off his bat and landed comfortably for DC captain Axar Patel. Starc then got the best of his Australia teammate Travis Head with a sensational bouncer that kissed his right glove and landed for an easy keeper catch.

Mitchell Starc’s Rare IPL Feat For DC

A five-wicket haul in itself is a very rare feat in T20s as bowlers get just four overs to make an impact with South Africa and Namibia veteran David Wiese being the highest with seven fifers in T20s.

Starc’s 5-35 is also the first five-wicket by a Delhi Capitals bowler since the inaugural IPL 2008 when Amit Mishra claimed 5-17 against the then Hyderabad-based franchise Deccan Chargers. Back then Delhi Capitals were called Delhi Daredevils.

Starc’s spell proved to be the perfect counter-measure for SRH’s swashbuckling batting style as all of his wickets came for good disciplined wickets.

SRH Handed Second IPL 2025 Loss

Also all of his five wickets being frontline batters helped DC’s other bowlers tighten the noose around SRH and restrict them to a low score. Heinrich Klaasen (32 off 19 balls) and Aniket Verma (74 off 41 balls) were the only batters to have fared better with a partnership of 77 in 40 balls.

ALSO READ:

The target of 164 proved too little for DC as they wrapped up the chase with 24 balls remaining and seven wickets in hand. After escaping defeat from the jaws of victory against Lucknow Super Giants in their first match, it was comprehensive win for DC against SRH, who have now lost two in a row after their thumping 44-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the first match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.