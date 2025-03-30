News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
mitchell starc ipl 2025 srh vs dc
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 30, 2025

First in 17 Years: Mitchell Starc Creates History For Delhi Capitals In The DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Game

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Its a rare for any T20 bowler to achieve this feat due to the number of deliveries they have

mitchell starc ipl 2025 srh vs dc

Delhi Capitals speedster Mitchell Starc got into rarified space with the wicket of Wiaan Mulder in Sunday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Faf du Plessis took a superb catch to wrap up SRH’s innings for 163 runs, much below what was expected of an aggressive side like them after scoring at a rate of 10 until the 11th over.

Starc, who was the wrecker-in-chief for Kolkata Knight Riders in last year’s final against SRH, was once again on target from his first over. The Aussie great removed dangerous Ishan Kishan in the third over with a good length delivery which was scythed straight to deep backward point fielder.

Two balls later, Nitish Kumar Reddy departed for a duck as Starc’s slow off-cutter ballooned off his bat and landed comfortably for DC captain Axar Patel. Starc then got the best of his Australia teammate Travis Head with a sensational bouncer that kissed his right glove and landed for an easy keeper catch.

Mitchell Starc’s Rare IPL Feat For DC

A five-wicket haul in itself is a very rare feat in T20s as bowlers get just four overs to make an impact with South Africa and Namibia veteran David Wiese being the highest with seven fifers in T20s.

Starc’s 5-35 is also the first five-wicket by a Delhi Capitals bowler since the inaugural IPL 2008 when Amit Mishra claimed 5-17 against the then Hyderabad-based franchise Deccan Chargers. Back then Delhi Capitals were called Delhi Daredevils.

Starc’s spell proved to be the perfect counter-measure for SRH’s swashbuckling batting style as all of his wickets came for good disciplined wickets.

SRH Handed Second IPL 2025 Loss

Also all of his five wickets being frontline batters helped DC’s other bowlers tighten the noose around SRH and restrict them to a low score. Heinrich Klaasen (32 off 19 balls) and Aniket Verma (74 off 41 balls) were the only batters to have fared better with a partnership of 77 in 40 balls.

ALSO READ:

The target of 164 proved too little for DC as they wrapped up the chase with 24 balls remaining and seven wickets in hand. After escaping defeat from the jaws of victory against Lucknow Super Giants in their first match, it was comprehensive win for DC against SRH, who have now lost two in a row after their thumping 44-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the first match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
Mitchell Starc
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Related posts

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians (MI) might be more suited to the conditions and should win the game.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 12 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

8:11 pm
Darpan Jain
[WATCH] Khaleel Ahmed Screams in Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Face After Dismissing India Star in First Over of RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

[WATCH] Khaleel Ahmed Screams in Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Face After Dismissing India Star in First Over of RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

8:18 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Sam Curran Chennai Super Kings RR vs CSK IPL 2025

Why is Sam Curran No Longer in the CSK Playing XI for IPL 2025?

Sam Curran does not feature in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025
7:52 pm
Vishnu PN
Jasprit Bumrah Spotted Bowling Full Tilt at NCA: When to Expect Mumbai Indians Return in IPL 2025?

Jasprit Bumrah Spotted Bowling Full Tilt at NCA: When to Expect Mumbai Indians Return in IPL 2025?

Bumrah's return will be a major boost for MI after their consecutive losses at the start of the season.
7:19 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Aniket Verma Keeps Up With Goal Set for IPL 2025 As SRH Youngster Smashes Delhi Capitals in Vizag

Aniket Verma Keeps Up With Goal Set for IPL 2025 As SRH Youngster Smashes Delhi Capitals in Vizag

He scored a 13-ball-36 in the previous match.
5:37 pm
Sreejita Sen

Jake Fraser-McGurk Pulls of an AB De Villiers; Takes a Flying Catch Near Boundary in DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]

ABD had taken the catch during a match against SRH back in IPL 2018.
6:00 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.