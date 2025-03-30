Jake Fraser-McGurk Pulls of an AB De Villiers; Takes a Flying Catch Near Boundary in DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]

ABD had taken the catch during a match against SRH back in IPL 2018.

Delhi Capitals (DC) explosive opener Jake Fraser-McGurk took a scintillating catch near the boundary rope, which was almost a replica of the iconic ‘Spiderman-like’ AB de Villiers catch which the Proteas had taken while playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Jake took the catch to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) new recruit Aniket Verma, who had hit his maiden century and was batting explosively, to send him back after a fiery 41-ball 74.

Watch the video of JFM’s catch below.

Notably, ABD had taken his catch during a match against SRH back in IPL 2018.

ALSO READ:

Mitchell Starc’s fifer restricts SRH to 163

Speaking about the DC vs SRH match, Mitchell Starc registered his maiden fifer in the history of the IPL as SRH were bundled out for 163 in 18.4 overs. Starc single-handedly removed half of the SRH batting order, getting the scalps of Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy before coming back in the death and claiming his final two wickets in Wiaan Mulder and Harshal Patel.

However, Aniket Verma’s brilliant 74 made some amends for the dismal batting show as SRH put up a somewhat competitive total.

At the time of writing this report, DC have begun their chase and has got off to a good start. The DC scoreboard read 51 for 0 in 5.2 overs with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis currently batting in the middle.

SRH will hope to find a breakthrough before the powerplay ends in a bid to keep their chances alive of winning the contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.