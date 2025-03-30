News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Abhishek Sharma run out DC vs SRH IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 30, 2025

Brainfade from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma Leads to Silly Run Out in DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Game [WATCH]

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma has a brainfade moment during the DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match.

Abhishek Sharma run out DC vs SRH IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) Abhishek Sharma was dismissed in a silly fashion during their 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

How Abhishek Sharma was run-out

Delhi Capitals pacer Mitchell Starc was bowling to fellow Australian Travis Head in the first over of the match. It was a yorker wide of off stump and Head looked to go big with the cover drive but got a thick inside edge and began running. Abhishek Sharma at the other end seemingly signalled a “no” to Head, who ended up ball-watching.

Abhishek also was a little late in setting up for the run and eventually fell short at the keeper’s end, where he was run-out by Vipraj Nigam.

Sunrisers Hyderabad off to a shaky start

The Sunrisers Hyderabad were off to a shaky start in their IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals. Travis Head hit two consecutive boundaries off Mitchell Starc in the first over before Abhishek Sharma was run-out.

Head seemed to gain some momentum with regular boundaries but the opener was caught by KL Rahul off Mitchell Starc’s ball in the fifth over. It was a short length ball from Mitchell Starc and Head was looking to clear past the short third man fence. However, he failed to do so as he was caught by KL Rahul, who is playing his first match for Delhi Capitals. Head scored 22 runs off 12 balls, hitting four boundaries in the process.

ALSO READ:

Ishan Kishan (2) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (0) were the other batters apart from Abhishek Sharma who were dismissed for single figures. At the time of writing this report, Sunrisers Hyderabad were 98/4 after nine overs, with Aniket Varma (40*) and Heinrich Klaasen (24*) the unbeaten batters.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have played two matches in IPL 2025 so far. Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs in the first match whereas they lost to Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, took on Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of IPL 2025. All-rounder Ashutosh Sharma starred with an unbeaten 66 as Delhi Capitals chased down 210 with three balls and just one wicket to spare.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Abhishek Sharma
Cricket
DC vs SRH
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Travis Head

Related posts

Aniket Verma Keeps Up With Goal Set for IPL 2025 As SRH Youngster Smashes Delhi Capitals in Vizag

Aniket Verma Keeps Up With Goal Set for IPL 2025 As SRH Youngster Smashes Delhi Capitals in Vizag

He scored a 13-ball-36 in the previous match.
5:37 pm
Sreejita Sen

Jake Fraser-McGurk Pulls of an AB De Villiers; Takes a Flying Catch Near Boundary in DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]

ABD had taken the catch during a match against SRH back in IPL 2018.
6:00 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
A 25-year-old leg spinner from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Zeeshan Ansari played in the U-19 World Cup 2016 with Rishabh Pant.

Who Is Zeeshan Ansari, Rishabh Pant’s U19 Batchmate Making His IPL Debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2025?

A 25-year-old leg spinner from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Zeeshan played in the U-19 World Cup 2016 for India U-19.
5:17 pm
Darpan Jain
Aniket Verma Sunrisers Hyderabad DC vs SRH IPL 2025

How Aniket Verma Impressed SRH With An Irresistible Performance in the IPL 2025 Trials

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Aniket Verma has impressed so far in IPL 2025.
5:54 pm
Vishnu PN
Aakash Chopra Predicts BIG Future for Sai Sudharsan After IPL 2025 Heroics

‘This Guy Will Play’: Former India Player Predicts BIG Future for Gujarat Titans Youngster After IPL 2025 Heroics

He scored 63 runs at a strike of 153.65 last night.
5:06 pm
Sreejita Sen
Virendra Sehwag Brutally Slams Rohit Sharma After His Single Digit Score in the IPL 2025 Clash Against Gujarat Titans

‘When Has He Done That?’: Former India Player Brutally Slams Rohit Sharma After His Single Digit Score Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

He scored eight runs against GT.
4:32 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.