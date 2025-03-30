Brainfade from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma Leads to Silly Run Out in DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Game [WATCH]

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma has a brainfade moment during the DC vs SRH IPL 2025 match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) Abhishek Sharma was dismissed in a silly fashion during their 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

How Abhishek Sharma was run-out

Delhi Capitals pacer Mitchell Starc was bowling to fellow Australian Travis Head in the first over of the match. It was a yorker wide of off stump and Head looked to go big with the cover drive but got a thick inside edge and began running. Abhishek Sharma at the other end seemingly signalled a “no” to Head, who ended up ball-watching.

Abhishek also was a little late in setting up for the run and eventually fell short at the keeper’s end, where he was run-out by Vipraj Nigam.

Sunrisers Hyderabad off to a shaky start

The Sunrisers Hyderabad were off to a shaky start in their IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals. Travis Head hit two consecutive boundaries off Mitchell Starc in the first over before Abhishek Sharma was run-out.

Head seemed to gain some momentum with regular boundaries but the opener was caught by KL Rahul off Mitchell Starc’s ball in the fifth over. It was a short length ball from Mitchell Starc and Head was looking to clear past the short third man fence. However, he failed to do so as he was caught by KL Rahul, who is playing his first match for Delhi Capitals. Head scored 22 runs off 12 balls, hitting four boundaries in the process.

Ishan Kishan (2) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (0) were the other batters apart from Abhishek Sharma who were dismissed for single figures. At the time of writing this report, Sunrisers Hyderabad were 98/4 after nine overs, with Aniket Varma (40*) and Heinrich Klaasen (24*) the unbeaten batters.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have played two matches in IPL 2025 so far. Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs in the first match whereas they lost to Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, took on Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of IPL 2025. All-rounder Ashutosh Sharma starred with an unbeaten 66 as Delhi Capitals chased down 210 with three balls and just one wicket to spare.

