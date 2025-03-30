News
India White-Ball Tour of Australia Announced; Eight Matches Across Eight Cities
news
Last updated: March 30, 2025

India White-Ball Tour of Australia Announced; Eight Matches Across Eight Cities

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are expected to lead.

India White-Ball Tour of Australia Announced; Eight Matches Across Eight Cities

India men will embark on a white-ball tour of Australia in October and November this year, featuring three ODIs and five T20Is. Cricket Australia (CA) has announced the schedule earlier today. The upcoming fixtures include a series against South Africa. The 2024-25 Ashes dates were announced earlier, set to begin from November 21.

The ODI series will begin on October 19 in Perth before moving to Adelaide on October 23 and Sydney two days later. The T20I leg will start in Canberra and Melbourne for the first two games. The series will move to Hobart, the Gold Coast, and Brisbane for the final three fixtures.

The 2025-26 season is set to be historic. It will mark the first time the men’s tournament will be played in all eight states and territories of Australia.

“We smashed many records for attendance, viewing audiences and digital engagement last summer and we’re confident that this incredible momentum will continue throughout what promises to be an engrossing season,” said Nick Hockley, CA outgoing chief executive.

This will be India’s first visit to Australia since their disappointing 4-1 loss in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit Sharma will be captain for the ODI squad, while Suryakumar Yadav is expected to lead the T20I side.

ALSO READ:

Following India’s tour, Australia will host South Africa for three ODIs and three T20Is. The Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay will be one of the venues. The stadium has seen just one men’s international match, a game between India and Sri Lanka.

“We are extremely grateful for the cooperation and support of all our government, venue, broadcast and commercial partners who ensure Australia’s national sport continues to deliver brilliant experiences in stadiums and drive participation across the country.”

India Women’s Fixtures in Australia

The Indian women’s cricket team is also set for a challenging all-format tour of Australia early next year. Running from February 15 to March 9, the series includes three T20Is, three ODIs, and a Test match. With the BCCI moving the Women’s Premier League to January from 2026, CA adjusted the series in the February-March window.

The tour will kick off with the first T20I in Sydney on February 15. It will be followed by matches at Manuka Oval and Adelaide Oval. The ODI series will begin on February 24 in Brisbane, with subsequent games on February 27 and March 1. The final leg of the tour will see a four-day Test at the redeveloped WACA Ground from March 6.

This tour marks the start of the 2025-26 season under the ICC Women’s Future Tours Program, which runs until 2029.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

AUS vs IND
Australia
India
India Women
Rohit Sharma
Suryakumar Yadav

