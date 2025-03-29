News
2019 World Cup Winning Captain Eoin Morgan Names His Pick Between Harry Brook and Ben Stokes as England's Next White-Ball Captain
Last updated: March 29, 2025

2019 World Cup Winning Captain Eoin Morgan Names His Pick Between Harry Brook and Ben Stokes as England’s Next White-Ball Captain

2019 World Cup Winning Captain Eoin Morgan Names His Pick Between Harry Brook and Ben Stokes as England's Next White-Ball Captain

The England white-ball setup is currently on the lookout for a new skipper after Jos Buttler stepped down from the role following their premature exit from the Champions Trophy 2025.

With a vacancy at the helm, two names have cropped up as frontrunners – Harry Brook and Ben Stokes.

While the young Harry Brook can be a lucrative option keeping in mind the future, Ben Stokes, on the other hand, is an experienced campaigner and can shoulder responsibilities, especially in a crisis like now.

Giving his opinion on the matter, England’s most successful white-ball captain who led the Three Lions to the 2019 ODI World Cup, Eoin Morgan named his pick between the two.

Eoin Morgan Chooses between Harry Brook and Ben Stokes as next England white-ball captain

Speaking to Sky Sports, Morgan said, “If you highlight something that’s in three-four years, I think somebody like Harry Brook would do a magnificent job. He had the captaincy at the end of the summer last year against a really strong Australian side and I thought that he was impressive,” Morgan noted.

“The thing in Harry Brook is that he is an incredibly talented player we’re seeing grow and get better year-on-year which is just a joy to watch. But the leadership role didn’t seem to vein him and that’s a really good sign. So, that would be encouraging signs for me to invest in the likes of Harry Brook moving forward,” he reckoned.

Eoin Morgan also acknowledged that Ben Stokes could be a strong contender for the white-ball captaincy, though he emphasized the need to carefully assess Stokes’ fitness given his history of injuries. While Morgan believes Stokes has the leadership qualities to excel, the final decision must take his physical condition into account.

“I think a bit of left-field call would be to ask Ben Stokes to consider the role, not necessarily on a full-time basis,” Morgan added.

