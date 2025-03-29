News
south australia alex carey Sheffield Shield
news
Last updated: March 29, 2025

Former Delhi Capitals Batter’s Hundred Guides South Australia To Sheffield Shield Title After 29 Years

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Overjoyed fans flooded the pitch soon after the winning runs were hit

south australia alex carey Sheffield Shield

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is seeing a number of Australian players, usually prioritising the national team, featuring regularly for their respective franchises and putting in top performances. While that might have been due to the rules on banning players pulling out without legitimate reasoning, there are many others who wish they could’ve been picked by a team.

While some of the superstars are proving their value to their teams, there are others showing up for their domestic sides in Australia’s top red-ball tournament Sheffield Shield to achieve glory. Among them is former Delhi Capitals keeper-batter Alex Carey who guided his side South Australia to the Sheffield title after a gap of nearly three decades.

Alex Carey Guides South Australia To Title Win

After winning the toss, South Australia asked Queensland to bat first at the Adelaide Oval which worked to their advantage. Medium pacer Brendan Doggett claimed a sensational 6-31 as Queensland were all out for a paltry 95.

South Australia in reply, relied mostly on their lower middle-order and the tail to post 271 off which 102 came from Jake Lehmann while off-spinner Ben Manenti scored 47 and pacer Nathan McAndrew added 39 to the total.

ALSO READ:

Queensland, led by Marnus Labuschagne, were better in the second innings as the top-order fired in unison by posting 445. Labuschagne himself scored a diligent 61 at No.3 while Jack Clayton (100), Jack Wildermuth’s 111 and Mark Steketee’s 51 added more at the end to set South Australia a target of 270.

Immediately, South Australia were in trouble losing three wickets for just 28 runs when Carey (105) alongside Jason Sangha (126 not out) added 222 to more or less bring an end to the match before things took an interesting turn.

Pandemonium During Sheffield Shield Final

As Carey departed in Steketee’s bowling, South Australia lost two more wickets in space of 30 runs but Sangha managed to keep things together and bring up a famous win.

As soon as Sangha took a single to seal the title for the first time since the 1995-96 season, thousands of fans flooded the pitch as they hugged the players on the field while the South Australia dressing room berserk with joy.

The last time South Australia won, it was also an unfancied team with just Jason Gillespie among the stars of the national team against Western Australia which had the likes of Justin Langer, Tom Moody, Damien Martyn, Adam Gilchrist and Brad Hogg.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ALex Carey
Delhi Capitals
Sheffield Shield 2024/25

