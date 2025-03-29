New Zealand’s Muhammad Abbas Smashes Fastest Fifty On ODI Debut Against Pakistan, Breaks RCB All-rounder’s Record

The Lahore-born took 24 balls to breach the record of fastest fifty on ODI debut.

On March 29, New Zealand’s Muhammad Abbas slammed the fastest fifty on ODI debut during the first match of the series against Pakistan at McLean Park in Napier. The hosts went on to win the match by 73 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-ODI series. The 21-year-old took 24 balls to surpass the historic record previously held by India’s Krunal Pandya. The RCB all-rounder had achieved this feat from 26 balls in 2021.

Put to bat first, the Black Caps got off to a rather slower start. They lost Will Young (1) and Nick Kelly (15) cheaply, followed by Henry Nicholls (11). After the top-order collapse, Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell forged a 199-run fourth-wicket partnership. Chapman later bagged the Player of the Match award for his 132-run masterclass. Mitchell was a good partner from the other end, scoring a stable 76.

After both set batters departed, Muhammad Abbas understood the assignment. A quickfire fifty by the Lahore-born pushed the Kiwis to cross the 300-run mark. His blazing knock included three sixes and boundaries apiece as he made runs at a strike rate of 200. He departed at 52 after being caught out at deep backward square off Mohammad Ali’s bowling.

Abbas comes into this series on the back of scoring 340 runs in The Ford Trophy for Wellington.

For Pakistan, veteran players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan returned to the squad after missing out in the T20I series. Despite a solid 78 from Babar and Salman Agha’s half-century (58), Pakistan couldn’t cross the finish line. They were bundled out for 271 runs within 45 overs. Nathan Smith hit the final nail in their coffin as he completed his four-wicket haul in 8.1 overs.

The record for fastest fifty on ODI debut was previously held by Krunal Pandya for his 26-ball heroics in 2021 against England. The all-rounder is now featuring in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) outfit for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He shares the position with West Indies’ Alick Athanaze, who replicated the numbers in 2023 against the UAE.

Take a look at the top five fastest fifties on ODI debut:

Player Balls Country Against Year Muhammad Abbas 24 New Zealand Pakistan 2025 Krunal Pandya 26 India England 2021 Alick Athanaze 26 West Indies UAE 2023 Ishan Kishan 33 India Sri Lanka 2021 Roland Butcher 35 England Australia 1980

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the second ODI on April 2 at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

