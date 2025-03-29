RCB Star Injured While Taking Catch During CSK Game in IPL 2025

He was recruited by RCB for INR 5.75 crores.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Krunal Pandya reportedly injured himself during the game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) last night (March 28).

Krunal, who took match-winning figures of 3/29 in his four overs in the IPL 2025 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), was surprisingly held back by RCB skipper during their game against CSK.

The new INR 5.75 crores recruit was eventually introduced in the 15th over and was given only two overs to bowl, with his second one being the final over of the game when the equation was already impossible for CSK.

Revealing the reason behind the decision, Patidar later opened up and revealed that it was because Krunal Pandya had picked up a ‘cramp’ while taking a catch.

Patidar said, “When Krunal completed that catch, he threw the ball up in celebration while not being surefooted himself. Resulted in some sort of a cramp/pull. Gets treatment throughout that STO”

The reason behind Krunal not bowling early in the match.



Pandya had taken the catch of Sam Curran on the penultimate ball of the 9th over.

RCB register consecutive wins in IPL 2025

RCB has managed to make a strong start to their IPL 2025 campaign, outclassing heavyweight teams in their first two encounters. The Rajat Patidar-led side convincingly managed to eclipse the likes of KKR and CSK and have now gained strong morale and momentum.

They will now hope to do an encore in their next fixture when they lock horns with Gujarat Titans (GT) next at home on April 2.

