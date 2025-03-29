[WATCH] RCB Dressing Room Behind the Scenes After Victory Over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025

Following the game’s conclusion, RCB’s official handle posted a clip showing behind the scenes, where players and support staff were visibly jubilant after an emphatic win.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered an emphatic win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last night. CSK were the favourites to win, as they often are at home, but RCB came up with better plans and executed them brilliantly to leave CSK befuddled.

Following the game’s conclusion, RCB’s official handle posted a clip showing behind the scenes, where players and support staff were visibly jubilant after an emphatic win. There were speeches from the coach, praising almost every player for playing their role in the clash, as RCB churned out a performance for the ages against the arch-rivals CSK.

“17 years! 17 years, we had to wait to breach this fortress. They (CSK) are a very strong team in these conditions. And they picked a brilliant team to use in these conditions as well. To come and play such a game is so nice, heartwarming, and it just tells us that we are on the right path,” exclaimed Dinesh Karthik, RCB’s batting coach and mentor.

The last time RCB beat CSK in Chepauk was in 2008, the inaugural IPL edition, before Virat Kohli had even made his debut for India. This shows how dominant the Chennai-based side is at home and what this victory means to RCB, who had to wait 17 years to take the monkey off their backs.

Malolan Rangarajan praises RCB players for their top efforts

RCB’s spin bowling coach, Malolan Rangarajan, addressed the dressing room after the win, where he spoke about several things that went in the team’s favour. He reminded everyone how the team talked about a statement start before the season, and they did it.

“I just want to remind all of us of our first team get-together. We said we had this exciting opportunity to make a statement start. Big up on each and every one of you for doing that, and CSK being beaten by their biggest margin. Very well done, boys.”

Indeed, it was a statement win for RCB, as they are shaping up really well and playing the right brand of cricket after assembling a quality squad at the IPL 2025 auction. They had plans in both matches and executed them brilliantly on the field, which was not happening consistently in the previous few seasons.

If the victory in the first game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was big, RCB were clinical against CSK to win two away fixtures at the start of the campaign. They will travel to Bengaluru to play their first home game of the season against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday, April 2, as they look to make it a hat-trick of wins.

