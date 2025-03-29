News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 29, 2025

[WATCH] RCB Dressing Room Behind the Scenes After Victory Over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Following the game’s conclusion, RCB’s official handle posted a clip showing behind the scenes, where players and support staff were visibly jubilant after an emphatic win.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered an emphatic win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last night. CSK were the favourites to win, as they often are at home, but RCB came up with better plans and executed them brilliantly to leave CSK befuddled.

Following the game’s conclusion, RCB’s official handle posted a clip showing behind the scenes, where players and support staff were visibly jubilant after an emphatic win. There were speeches from the coach, praising almost every player for playing their role in the clash, as RCB churned out a performance for the ages against the arch-rivals CSK.

“17 years! 17 years, we had to wait to breach this fortress. They (CSK) are a very strong team in these conditions. And they picked a brilliant team to use in these conditions as well. To come and play such a game is so nice, heartwarming, and it just tells us that we are on the right path,” exclaimed Dinesh Karthik, RCB’s batting coach and mentor.

The last time RCB beat CSK in Chepauk was in 2008, the inaugural IPL edition, before Virat Kohli had even made his debut for India. This shows how dominant the Chennai-based side is at home and what this victory means to RCB, who had to wait 17 years to take the monkey off their backs.

Malolan Rangarajan praises RCB players for their top efforts

RCB’s spin bowling coach, Malolan Rangarajan, addressed the dressing room after the win, where he spoke about several things that went in the team’s favour. He reminded everyone how the team talked about a statement start before the season, and they did it.

“I just want to remind all of us of our first team get-together. We said we had this exciting opportunity to make a statement start. Big up on each and every one of you for doing that, and CSK being beaten by their biggest margin. Very well done, boys.”

ALSO READ:

Indeed, it was a statement win for RCB, as they are shaping up really well and playing the right brand of cricket after assembling a quality squad at the IPL 2025 auction. They had plans in both matches and executed them brilliantly on the field, which was not happening consistently in the previous few seasons.

If the victory in the first game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was big, RCB were clinical against CSK to win two away fixtures at the start of the campaign. They will travel to Bengaluru to play their first home game of the season against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday, April 2, as they look to make it a hat-trick of wins.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
CSK vs RCB
IPL 2025
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

Krunal Pandya

RCB Star Injured While Taking Catch During CSK Game in IPL 2025

He was recruited by RCB for INR 5.75 crores.
4:52 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Aakash Chopra Suggests Mumbai Indians to Include Will Jacks in their Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Former India Player Suggests Mumbai Indians to Include THIS England Batter in their Playing XI Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

He scored 230 runs in IPL 2024 including a match-winning century.
4:04 pm
Sreejita Sen
Cheteshwar Pujara Criticises Stephen Fleming's Comment On Chepauk Pitch After Loss to RCB in IPL 2025

‘CSK Can’t Complain’: Former Chennai Super Kings Player Criticises Stephen Fleming’s Comment On Chepauk Pitch After Loss to RCB in IPL 2025

While chasing 196 against RCB, they managed to make only 146 after 20 overs.
2:33 pm
Sreejita Sen
MS Dhoni came to bat even after Ravichandran Ashwin when he had an opportunity to promote himself and give CSK a shot to win.

Former India Teammate Takes a Dig at MS Dhoni for Batting at No.9 Against RCB

Dhoni came to bat even after Ravichandran Ashwin when he had an opportunity to promote himself and give CSK a shot to win.
10:05 am
Darpan Jain
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming admitted that his team hasn’t been able to read pitches properly at home.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming makes brutal criticism of Chepauk pitch after a massive defeat against RCB in IPL 2025

Fleming feels the surfaces in Chennai are not as spin-friendly as they used to be, and his team doesn’t know what kind of pitch they are playing on.
11:31 am
Darpan Jain
ms dhoni no.9 csk vs rcb no wins ipl 2025

SHOCKING MS Dhoni Stat Emerges After Wasteful Cameo From No.9 in CSK vs RCB Clash in IPL 2025

8:58 am
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.