Bangladesh Batter Ignores National Duty to Play in PSL 2025; Set to Miss Test Series Against Zimbabwe

He will play for the Karachi Kings in PSL 2025.

Former Bangladesh skipper Litton Das has prioritised franchise cricket over national duty. He is set to miss the Test series against Zimbabwe to take part in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has permitted him to do so. A No-Objection-Certificate (NOC) has been handed to the wicketkeeper-batter for the entire PSL 2025 season.

Alongside Litton, the BCB has given NOCs to several players to participate in the upcoming PSL 2025, including leg-spinner Rishad Hossain. However, pacer Nahid Rana has been granted a partial NOC. He will join his PSL 2025 team after the Test series in Bangladesh.

Notably, both Litton and Rishad are in the silver category of the PSL draft. They will represent Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, respectively. Meanwhile, Nahid, who will play for the Peshawar Zalmi, is in the gold category.

Bangladesh To Play A Two-match Test Series

Bangladesh will play a two-match Test series against Zimbabwe. The first match will start on April 20 in Sylhet, while the second game will kick off on May 2 in Chattogram. The series will clash with the upcoming season of PSL.

Previously, Bangladesh’s current captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, had requested the BCB to allow the players’ participation in the league cricket tournaments all over the world.

The 10th edition of the PSL will start with the clash between defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 11.

