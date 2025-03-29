News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
news
Last updated: March 29, 2025

Bangladesh Batter Ignores National Duty to Play in PSL 2025; Set to Miss Test Series Against Zimbabwe

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He will play for the Karachi Kings in PSL 2025.

Former Bangladesh skipper Litton Das has prioritised franchise cricket over national duty. He is set to miss the Test series against Zimbabwe to take part in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has permitted him to do so. A No-Objection-Certificate (NOC) has been handed to the wicketkeeper-batter for the entire PSL 2025 season.

Alongside Litton, the BCB has given NOCs to several players to participate in the upcoming PSL 2025, including leg-spinner Rishad Hossain. However, pacer Nahid Rana has been granted a partial NOC. He will join his PSL 2025 team after the Test series in Bangladesh.

Notably, both Litton and Rishad are in the silver category of the PSL draft. They will represent Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, respectively. Meanwhile, Nahid, who will play for the Peshawar Zalmi, is in the gold category.

ALSO READ:

Bangladesh To Play A Two-match Test Series

Bangladesh will play a two-match Test series against Zimbabwe. The first match will start on April 20 in Sylhet, while the second game will kick off on May 2 in Chattogram. The series will clash with the upcoming season of PSL.

Previously, Bangladesh’s current captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, had requested the BCB to allow the players’ participation in the league cricket tournaments all over the world.

The 10th edition of the PSL will start with the clash between defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 11.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Bangladesh
Karachi Kings
Litton Das
PSL 2025

Related posts

Will Jacks

Why is Will Jacks Not in Mumbai Indians Playing XI vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

7:45 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
vignesh puthur mumbai indians playing xi gt vs mi ipl 0225

Why is Vignesh Puthur Dropped From Mumbai Indians from Playing XI vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

7:26 pm
CX Staff Writer
Washington Sundar

Why is Washington Sundar Not in First-Choice Gujarat Titans Playing XI for IPL 2025?

GT has instead preferred Sai Kishore.
7:42 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
England's Joe Root will be hoping to improve his record against Australia in the Ashes.

‘These Are The Years You Play For’: Star England Batter Excited To Take On India And Australia

England will host India for five Tests in June-July and tour Australia in November-December.
7:09 pm
Sandip Pawar
2019 World Cup Winning Captain Eoin Morgan Names His Pick Between Harry Brook and Ben Stokes as England's Next White-Ball Captain

2019 World Cup Winning Captain Eoin Morgan Names His Pick Between Harry Brook and Ben Stokes as England’s Next White-Ball Captain

7:00 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Shreyas Iyer ipl 2025 pbks vs gt

‘Always Aggressive In Approach’: Former Mumbai Indians Batter Hails Punjab Kings Skipper Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has been going through a purple patch having won the IPL 2024, SMAT 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025
6:35 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.