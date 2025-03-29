News
England's Joe Root will be hoping to improve his record against Australia in the Ashes.
news
Last updated: March 29, 2025

‘These Are The Years You Play For’: Star England Batter Excited To Take On India And Australia

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

England will host India for five Tests in June-July and tour Australia in November-December.

England's Joe Root will be hoping to improve his record against Australia in the Ashes.

Batting maestro Joe Root is hyped up for the toughest challenge in Test cricket later this year. The England cricket team is scheduled to take on India and Australia – two of the best teams in world cricket. 

Speaking to Sky Cricket, Root opened up about various aspects of his career, including captaincy and the upcoming challenges. While he doesn’t have aspirations of leading the national team again, Root wants to give his best in the Test and ODI formats. 

Talking about the upcoming challenges, Root said there is no place to hide when it comes to facing India. 

“We are good in our own conditions but with India coming over for a five-match series there’s no hiding place. It’s a long old slog, you’ve got to be consistent. You’ve got to put in those match-winning performances time and time again,” said Root. 

‘Two Of The Biggest Series You Can Play In’

England will host India in the first Test of the series at Headingley on June 20. The last time these two teams played a Test series in England, Joe Root was the captain. The scoreline was 2-2 before the fifth Test had to be postponed. That Test took place a year later, when Ben Stokes had taken over the reins. England went on to win the match comprehensively. 

Following the India series, England are scheduled to tour Australia for the Ashes, which begins in Perth from November 21. The Ashes Down Under has proven to be an uphill task for them, especially in the last decade or so. Facing India and Australia in the span of six months is going to test the team, and Root is excited to take on the challenge. 

“These are the years you play for. Two of the biggest teams, two of the biggest series you can play in as an England player. It’s something the team is relishing,” he added. 

ALSO READ:  

Can Joe Root Overcome The Australian Demons?

Joe Root is the finest batter England has ever produced, and his numbers highlight that. Playing against India has never been an issue for him. Despite India having their best bowling attack in the last decade, Root has a magnificent record against them. He has amassed 2,846 runs in Tests against India at an average of 58.08. He averages nearly eight more than his career average. 

Australia, however, has been a different story for Root. The England batter averages just 40.46 against the Aussies, having scored 2,428 runs. His average drops down further to 35.68 when we consider Tests in Australia. Root has played 15 Tests in the country but has not been able to register a century. 

This could be the last time Root plays an away Ashes series, and he would love to remove the only stain on his legacy.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

