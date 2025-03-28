‘Ship Has Sailed’ – England Legend Rules Out White-Ball Captaincy

He wants to solely focus on red-ball cricket for England.
England batting great Joe Root has ruled out any chances of taking over England’s white-ball captaincy in the future with a vacancy currently available at the helm. Following England’s shambolic display in the Champions Trophy 2025 where the Three Lions faced an early exit, white-ball skipper Jos Buttler decided to step down from the role.
With the next big ICC white-ball event being the 2026 T20 World Cup, which is just a year away, the England and Wales Cricket (ECB) board will need to finalise a name soon. However, the former England skipper has put himself out of contention.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Root said, “I think that ship’s sailed. I think I’ve done my time as a captain in England but I’m sure whoever gets the opportunity to do it will be extremely proud and do a brilliant job.”
Joe Root wants to solely focus on red-ball cricket for England with upcoming marquee Tests including a five-match home series against India and the Ashes in Australia.
While Joe Root has made his views surrounding the captaincy extremely clear, another Three Lions legend could be in the consideration for the role.
Premier all-rounder and current Test captain Ben Stokes is one name that has cropped up to take over the captaincy reins and become an all-format skipper. However, his tryst with injuries and workload management will be a major issue that can hinder his selection although he has the backing of ECB Managing Director Rob Key.
Apart from Ben Stokes, 26-year-old England sensation Harry Brook is the other frontrunner for the leadership role.
Furthermore, Brendon McCullum was named England’s white-ball coach earlier this year apart from his duties with the Test side.
