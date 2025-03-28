Talented India Batter’s International Career in Jeopardy, Likely To Be Dropped for England Tests: Reports

He last donned the whites during the NZ series at home.

After failing to break into the playing XI in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), talented batter Sarfaraz Khan is now likely to be ruled out of the five-match England Test series, slated to start from June.

According to a Times Now journalist, it is understood that dynamic middle-order batter Sarafaraz Khan is not on the priority list of the BCCI selectors for the UK tour and can hence face the axe in India’s first assignment in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Notably, Sarfaraz last donned the whites during the three-match New Zealand series at home last year where the Men in Blue suffered a historic 3-0 whitewash at home.

The 27-year-old batter also came under the spotlight after he was indirectly alleged by coach Gautam Gambhir of leaking dressing room talks during the BGT. It was clear that Gambhir’s dissatisfaction with Sarfaraz’s misconduct would have consequences for the latter’s career. And now recent reports of him being excluded from national contention appear to be a direct result of his actions during the Australia tour.

Furthermore, his inability to find a place in the playing XI during the BGT raises questions over his utility on overseas tours. England is not the ideal setting for untested strategies and players need thorough preparation to handle the demands of the Dukes ball. Although Sarfaraz Khan possesses undeniable skill, forcing him into such a high-pressure environment like England prematurely could backfire. A more cautious approach, prioritising his development for future tours, could be a wiser roadmap.

