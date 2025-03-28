News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Sarfaraz Khan
news
Last updated: March 28, 2025

Talented India Batter’s International Career in Jeopardy, Likely To Be Dropped for England Tests: Reports

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

He last donned the whites during the NZ series at home.

Sarfaraz Khan

After failing to break into the playing XI in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), talented batter Sarfaraz Khan is now likely to be ruled out of the five-match England Test series, slated to start from June.

According to a Times Now journalist, it is understood that dynamic middle-order batter Sarafaraz Khan is not on the priority list of the BCCI selectors for the UK tour and can hence face the axe in India’s first assignment in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Notably, Sarfaraz last donned the whites during the three-match New Zealand series at home last year where the Men in Blue suffered a historic 3-0 whitewash at home.

ALSO READ:

Sarfaraz Khan likely to be dropped for England Tests

The 27-year-old batter also came under the spotlight after he was indirectly alleged by coach Gautam Gambhir of leaking dressing room talks during the BGT. It was clear that Gambhir’s dissatisfaction with Sarfaraz’s misconduct would have consequences for the latter’s career. And now recent reports of him being excluded from national contention appear to be a direct result of his actions during the Australia tour.

Furthermore, his inability to find a place in the playing XI during the BGT raises questions over his utility on overseas tours. England is not the ideal setting for untested strategies and players need thorough preparation to handle the demands of the Dukes ball. Although Sarfaraz Khan possesses undeniable skill, forcing him into such a high-pressure environment like England prematurely could backfire. A more cautious approach, prioritising his development for future tours, could be a wiser roadmap.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

BCCI
Sarfaraz Khan

Related posts

virat kohli ab de villiers rcb ipl 2025 rcb vs csk

‘You Will Be Fired Up’ : AB De Villiers Sends Message To Former Teammate Virat Kohli Ahead Of RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 clash

The Proteas batting legend felt that Virat Kohli is capable of putting his side ahead of CSK
4:35 pm
Samarnath Soory
LSG Youngster Prince Yadav Earns Praise from Australia Star Mitchell Marsh After Standout Performance in IPL 2025 Upset vs SRH

LSG Youngster Earns Praise from Australian Star After Impressive Performance in IPL 2025 Upset vs SRH

He was the most economical bowler last night.
4:51 pm
Sreejita Sen
Pooran-is-a-Joke-Forgotten-RCB-All-rounder-Lavishes-Praise-on-LSG-Star-After-Rollicking-Start-in-IPL-2025

‘Pooran is a Joke’: Forgotten RCB All-rounder Lavishes Praise on LSG Star After Rollicking Start in IPL 2025

He set the stage ablaze with a 26-ball-70 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
2:33 pm
Sreejita Sen
jitesh sharma csk vs rcb ipl 2025

RCB Star Explains Why He Wanted to Play for CSK Before IPL 2025 Auction

He hailed CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad who is a close friend
1:46 pm
Samarnath Soory
RR vs KKR Playing 11 IPL 2025

‘Nothing new…’ – Former RCB, Bengal Player Weighs in on KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane vs Eden Gardens Pitch Curator Debate

The former KKR player said that the pitch curator had always been curt with the Bengal state team
12:46 pm
Samarnath Soory
Mukesh Kumar injured T Natarajan to play in IPL 2015 DC vs SRH

Delhi Capitals Pacer Twists Ankle, Doubtful For SRH Clash; Former SRH Pacer Set to Return

DC will be full of confidence having beaten LSG in their first match of IPL 2025
11:44 am
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.