Callum Vidler snared 4 for 33 on the first day of the Sheffield Shield final.
features
Last updated: March 27, 2025

Meet Callum Vidler: Teenage Australia Speedster Who is Making Rapid Strides to The National Team

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Callum Vidler had clocked 151 kmph in the last round of the Sheffield Shield.

Callum Vidler snared 4 for 33 on the first day of the Sheffield Shield final.

“He’s got that thing you can’t teach, which is absolute pace” – these were the words of Queensland wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson, who witnessed some fiery spells from Callum Vidler on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old tearaway quick starred for Queensland on the first day of the Sheffield Shield final against South Australia.

In a period where Australia’s fast bowling stocks for the post-big-three era aren’t looking as promising, Vidler brings some hope. It’s a name the cricketing world is likely to hear for years to come. So who is this young, exciting talent from Down Under? 

Callum Vidler Tears Apart South Australia in Sheffield Shield Final

Queensland had a disastrous first morning in the Sheffield Shield final as they were rolled over for just 95. Marnus Labuschagne’s side needed bowlers to step up to stay in the game, and Callum Vidler did just that. 

Vidler, who had clocked 151 kmph just a week earlier, bowled at a rapid pace over 140 kmph. He rushed the South Australia batters on a regular basis and bowled some cracking deliveries. Playing only his third match in First Class cricket, he claimed four for 33 in 12 overs on the first day of the final. 

The right-arm speedster got the ball swinging in his opening spell, removing Henry Hunt and Nathan McSweeney. In the evening session, when the ball wasn’t offering much sideways movement, Vidler bowled short and fast. He dismissed Liam Scott and the Aussie wicketkeeper Alex Carey. He could not add to his tally on the second day but had done enough to make his mark. 

Peirson, who took a superb diving catch to help dismiss McSweeney, was highly impressed with Vidler’s pace. 

“It’s really exciting for us to see. And it’s exciting for Cricket Australia as well, seeing someone like that come through and bowling that sort of pace. As he gets older, he’s going to be an absolute beauty for Queensland, and hopefully we don’t see him too much and he goes and plays for Australia,” said Pierson.  

Can Vidler Be The Next Gen Australia Pace Superstar?

The Sheffield Shield final isn’t the first time Callum Vidler has turned heads of cricket viewers. He did so during Australia’s title-winning campaign in the 2024 U19 World Cup. Vidler was the leading bowler for the champions in the competition. He took 14 wickets from just six games at an average of 11.71, with two four-wicket hauls. 

Australia’s current pace trio – Pat Cummins (32 yrs), Josh Hazlewood (34 yrs), and Mitchell Starc (35 yrs) – are all in the twilight of their career. Scott Boland is also past 35, and most of the other backup options are above 28 years of age as well. 

Callum Vidler has raw pace in his arsenal and has a smooth and repetitive bowling action. He can swing the ball up front, nail yorkers, and rush the batters with sharp bouncers. Among the attributes you need in a fast bowler, Vidler checks most of the boxes. He also has age on his side, which will help him learn more trades as well as give him time to bounce back when injuries come his way. 

Australia
Callum Vidler
Sheffield Shield

