News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Victoria vs Wester Australia diving catch campbell kellaway
watch
Last updated: March 18, 2025

‘Catch Of a Lifetime’ : Australia Player Takes One-handed Diving Catch During Sheffield Shield [WATCH]

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Victoria player Campbell Kellaway completed the catch that defied laws of physics

Victoria vs Wester Australia diving catch campbell kellaway

In a sparsely-believable moment of cricketing excellence, Australia’s Campbell Callaway pulled off a one-handed diving catch during the Sheffield Shield 2024-25 season while playing against Western Australia.

Victoria were bowling in the second innings after setting Western Australia a target of 382. They desperately needed a wicket as the home team inched closer towards the target gradually. The eighth wicket partnership between Cameron Gannon and Joel Paris added 25 runs to the chase when pacer Will Sutherland directed a bouncer at Gannon’s leg stump.

One-handed Catch While Flying Backwards

The righthander managed to get under it and pull one behind the wicket as the ball took a top edge towards deep fine leg.

Callaway, fielding at fine leg, backpedalled and then leapt diagonally to his right while falling backwards as he plucked the ball out of thin air while fully stretched.

Victoria players swarmed their teammate as Callaway, surprised by his own feat, got high-fives from his mates.

ALSO READ:

It proved to be the difference for the visitors as they managed to dismiss Western Australia for a total of 347 to win by 34 runs. Sutherland (4-79) and Peter Siddle (4-68) were pick of the bowlers for Victoria while Hilton Cartwright (79) and Australia opener Cooper Connelly (56) helped Western Australia get closer to the target.

Kellaway contributes big the bat

It was not only just Kellaway’s fielding brilliance but also his batting exploits that earned Victoria the win in Perth. The left-hander carried the bat in the second innings with a sublime 165 as captain Sutherland declared at 370/9.

Siddle and Sutherland were also heroes of the first innings as they claimed a total of six wickets to earn Victoria a slender 11-run lead. However, it was pacer David Moody who triggered the collapse with a brilliant 4-41.

Connolly had topscored in the innings with 56 runs while Jayden Goodwin scored 36.

Victoria, who elected to bat first after winning the toss, were rescued by their tailenders as Fergus O’Neil (26), Todd Murphy (25) and Peter Siddle (21) took them closer to a score of 200.

The win took Victoria to third in the table after 10 First-Class games this season. Currently, South Australia and Queensland are the top two in the six-team table.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Australia
Sheffield Shield

Related posts

Kamindu Mendis SRH Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025

Underrated Overseas Star Blasts 60 off 30 Balls In SRH’s Intra-Squad Match Ahead Of IPL 2025

The lefthander relied to singles and doubles but also scored superb boundaries
7:41 pm
Samarnath Soory
Yuvraj Singh and Tino Best Involved in War of Words in International Masters League Final

Yuvraj Singh and Tino Best Involved in War of Words in International Masters League Final [WATCH]

They both exchanged a few angry words in the middle.
March 17, 2025
Sagar Paul
[WATCH] KKR Finishers Andre Russell, Rinku Singh Light Up With Fireworks in Intra-Squad Game Ahead of IPL 2025

[WATCH] KKR Finishers Andre Russell, Rinku Singh Light Up With Fireworks in Intra-Squad Game Ahead of IPL 2025

Both players will have a crucial role to play in KKR's title defence.
March 15, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Rahmanullah Gurbaz

KKR Concerns Rise as Opener Continues Dismal Run in Practice Game Ahead of IPL 2025 [WATCH]

The keeper-opener position is an area of concern for the defending champions.
March 16, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Peter Siddle

40-Year-Old Aussie Veteran Slams Six Into Next Door Construction Site During Sheffield Shield Game [WATCH]

The ball travelled so far from the pitch, there was no way to recover it.
March 16, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Shimron Hetmyer Rajasthan Royals RR IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals’ Shimron Hetmyer announces arrival for IPL 2025 by breaking tripod camera [WATCH]

Shimron Hetmyer took part in his first batting practice session with Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2025.
March 11, 2025
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy