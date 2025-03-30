Bumrah's return will be a major boost for MI after their consecutive losses at the start of the season.

Mumbai Indians (MI) talismanic pacer Jasprit Bumrah was recently spotted bowling full-fledged at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). This will be blessed news for the MI side, who are missing the India star due to a back injury which he picked up during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Bumrah subsequently missed out on India’s squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 and was expected to miss the first few games for MI in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

However, Bumrah now looks like he is close to making a comeback after a video surfaced of him bowling in full tilt, although a final confirmation regarding his return date is yet to be confirmed.

Bumrah has started bowling in NCA. Don't know when he will get the clearance but feeling better after watching this clip. pic.twitter.com/FTpnuVoJoW — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) March 30, 2025

Jasprit Bumrah Spotted Bowling Full Tilt at NCA: When to Expect Mumbai Indians Return in IPL 2025?

Bumrah could be seen bowling with his usual run-up and appeared completely at ease. If the NCA clears Bumrah soon, it would be a major boost for the five-time champions, especially after their disappointing start to the season with back-to-back losses. His return would strengthen MI’s bowling attack and provide valuable support to captain Hardik Pandya.

MI’s upcoming fixtures are against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 31, followed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 4 and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 7. While Bumrah is unlikely to be fit for the KKR clash, the team will hope he recovers in time for the RCB encounter. If not, his most probable return could be during the Delhi Capitals (DC) match on April 13 in India’s capital.

