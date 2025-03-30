Why is Sam Curran No Longer in the CSK Playing XI for IPL 2025?

Sam Curran does not feature in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025

England all-rounder Sam Curran does not feature in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) playing XI in their 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad confirmed that fellow England cricketer Jamie Overton has replaced Sam Curran in the playing XI. Curran, however, is one of the impact player substitutes.

RR vs CSK Playing XIs

CSK: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(WK), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed.

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.

Why Sam Curran does not feature in playing XI for RR vs CSK match

Sam Curran has been dropped out of the Chennai Super Kings playing XI because of his poor all-round form.

He scored just four runs and conceded 13 runs in a single over against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first game. Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the second game, Sam Curran scored just eight runs and endured figures of 0/34 in three overs. Sam Curran was acquired b Chennai Super Kings for INR 2.40 crore at the IPL 2025 auction.

Sam Curran’s earlier stints with CSK

This is his second stint with the five-time IPL champions, having been previously part of the side in 2020 and 2021.

In 2020, Curran scored 186 runs from 14 matches while also taking 13 wickets. In 2021, the year when Chennai Super Kings won their fourth IPL title, the 26-year-old took nine wickets but just scored 56 runs in nine matches that season.

Jamie Overton, on the other hand, is playing his first-ever IPL season. Chennai Super Kings had acquired the all-rounder for his base price of INR 1.50 crore.

Chennai Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, are coming into this match on the back of a 50-run loss to Southern derby rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Chennai Super Kings had beaten Mumbai Indians (MI) by four wickets in their IPL 2025 season opener.

