Last updated: March 28, 2025

CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming Bluffs RCB, Makes a Suspense Playing XI Pick in Chepauk Game in IPL 2025

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
csk head coach stephen fleming chennai super kings playing xi matheesha pathirana csk vs rcb ipl 2025

Stephen Fleming, head coach of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), surprised everyone by including Matheesha Pathirana in the playing XI against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk in IPL 2025, despite suggesting otherwise just a day earlier.

On the eve of the highly anticipated southern derby, Fleming indicated in the press conference that Pathirana, one of CSK’s key fast bowlers, was unlikely to play due to a minor injury. The New Zealand legend mentioned that Pathirana was recovering slowly, casting doubt on his participation. Fleming’s cautious words led many, including RCB, to believe that CSK would once again play without their leading pacer.

However, to everyone’s surprise, Pathirana was named in the final squad at toss time, revealing Fleming’s strategic bluff. Nathan Ellis, who played against Mumbai Indians, made way for Pathirana. The announcement was met with a mix of relief from CSK fans and raised eyebrows from the opposing camp.

CSK Playing XI vs RCB

Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

Why was Matheesha Pathirana in doubt for early games in IPL 2025?

Earlier reports indicated that Pathirana had sustained the injury while tweaking his bowling action. With no official statement from the franchise until match day, speculation was rife, and Fleming’s carefully chosen words only added to the suspense.

This tactical move seems to have been aimed at disrupting RCB’s preparations, as they would have planned their batting strategies expecting the absence of CSK’s specialist death-overs bowler. Pathirana’s sudden inclusion now forces Rajat Patidar’s team to adjust their game plans mid-match.

ALSO READ:

CSK had already made a strong start in IPL 2025, securing a comfortable victory against Mumbai Indians despite Pathirana missing that game. Nathan Ellis, who replaced him in the opener, performed well, taking key wickets and justifying his selection. Ellis retained his place even with Pathirana’s return, making CSK’s bowling lineup stronger and more unpredictable.

RCB, on the other hand, face the challenging task of overturning their dismal record at Chepauk, a ground where they’ve struggled since their last win back in the inaugural IPL season of 2008.

Fleming’s strategic mind games have certainly added spice to this marquee clash in Chepauk.

