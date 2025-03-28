News
Last updated: March 28, 2025

‘You Will Be Fired Up’ : AB De Villiers Sends Message To Former Teammate Virat Kohli Ahead Of RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 clash

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The Proteas batting legend felt that Virat Kohli is capable of putting his side ahead of CSK

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter AB de Villiers had a message for his friend and former teammate Virat Kohli ahead of the high-octane clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings saying that he can put RCB ahead of others in the table with a tough win.

De Villiers, who has faced CSK in 26 matches in his 13-year IPL career, has scored 609 runs against them at a strike rate of 156, which includes a hundred and four fifties.

Kohli has faced the five-time champions in 34 matches and averages of 36.79 with 1,067 runs which includes nine half-centuries.

AB De Villiers Wishes Virat Kohli

De Villiers, who had called time on his professional career with the IPL 2021 said in a message to Kohli saying he will be fired up for the big game on Friday and can help his side beat CSK at their own home and score a ‘Birdie’.

“What I can tell you (Virat Kohli)? You will be very fired up playing against his big friend and teammate – MS Dhoni. Virat is always up for big games. I think there’s a lot to play for here. Virat will identify this as a very big game and a great opportunity for RCB to get ahead of the field,” De Villiers said during a Live Session on his YouTube channel AB De Villiers 360.

“Why I say the word field is I think about golf when you can make a birdie on the hardest hole on the golf course, you know you sort of gain a shot against the rest of the field and that’s the opportunity RCB sits with right here,” the batting legend explained his golf reference.

ALSO READ:

RCB began the tournament with a dominant seven-wicket victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK also began the season with a tough four-wicket victory.

RCB’s Poor Chepauk Record Ahead Of IPL 2025

De Villiers also pointed to the bad record RCB have at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai where they haven’t CSK since the inaugural 2008 season in nine encounters.

“RCB will be up against it, that is for sure. The record for RCB over the years for most teams at the Chepauk stadium has been terrible. Well, 33 games played, Chennai have won 21, only 11 for RCB,” the former South African captain said.

Related posts

LSG Youngster Prince Yadav Earns Praise from Australia Star Mitchell Marsh After Standout Performance in IPL 2025 Upset vs SRH

LSG Youngster Earns Praise from Australian Star After Impressive Performance in IPL 2025 Upset vs SRH

He was the most economical bowler last night.
4:51 pm
Sreejita Sen
Pooran-is-a-Joke-Forgotten-RCB-All-rounder-Lavishes-Praise-on-LSG-Star-After-Rollicking-Start-in-IPL-2025

‘Pooran is a Joke’: Forgotten RCB All-rounder Lavishes Praise on LSG Star After Rollicking Start in IPL 2025

He set the stage ablaze with a 26-ball-70 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
2:33 pm
Sreejita Sen
CSK vs RCB Playing 11 IPL 2025

CSK vs RCB Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players and Likely Batting Order for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Match 

Both teams are likely to stick with the same playing XI.
1:52 pm
Sagar Paul
jitesh sharma csk vs rcb ipl 2025

RCB Star Explains Why He Wanted to Play for CSK Before IPL 2025 Auction

He hailed CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad who is a close friend
1:46 pm
Samarnath Soory
RR vs KKR Playing 11 IPL 2025

‘Nothing new…’ – Former RCB, Bengal Player Weighs in on KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane vs Eden Gardens Pitch Curator Debate

The former KKR player said that the pitch curator had always been curt with the Bengal state team
12:46 pm
Samarnath Soory
Ambati Rayudu Criticises Fans for Obsession Over MS Dhoni

‘Doesn’t Serve Game Well’ – Former CSK Teammate Criticises Fans for Obsession Over MS Dhoni

He shared that for new players, this atmosphere can be overwhelming.
12:34 pm
Sagar Paul
