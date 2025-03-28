‘You Will Be Fired Up’ : AB De Villiers Sends Message To Former Teammate Virat Kohli Ahead Of RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 clash

The Proteas batting legend felt that Virat Kohli is capable of putting his side ahead of CSK

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter AB de Villiers had a message for his friend and former teammate Virat Kohli ahead of the high-octane clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Chennai Super Kings saying that he can put RCB ahead of others in the table with a tough win.

De Villiers, who has faced CSK in 26 matches in his 13-year IPL career, has scored 609 runs against them at a strike rate of 156, which includes a hundred and four fifties.

Kohli has faced the five-time champions in 34 matches and averages of 36.79 with 1,067 runs which includes nine half-centuries.

AB De Villiers Wishes Virat Kohli

De Villiers, who had called time on his professional career with the IPL 2021 said in a message to Kohli saying he will be fired up for the big game on Friday and can help his side beat CSK at their own home and score a ‘Birdie’.

“What I can tell you (Virat Kohli)? You will be very fired up playing against his big friend and teammate – MS Dhoni. Virat is always up for big games. I think there’s a lot to play for here. Virat will identify this as a very big game and a great opportunity for RCB to get ahead of the field,” De Villiers said during a Live Session on his YouTube channel AB De Villiers 360.

“Why I say the word field is I think about golf when you can make a birdie on the hardest hole on the golf course, you know you sort of gain a shot against the rest of the field and that’s the opportunity RCB sits with right here,” the batting legend explained his golf reference.

ALSO READ:

RCB began the tournament with a dominant seven-wicket victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK also began the season with a tough four-wicket victory.

RCB’s Poor Chepauk Record Ahead Of IPL 2025

De Villiers also pointed to the bad record RCB have at the Chepauk stadium in Chennai where they haven’t CSK since the inaugural 2008 season in nine encounters.

“RCB will be up against it, that is for sure. The record for RCB over the years for most teams at the Chepauk stadium has been terrible. Well, 33 games played, Chennai have won 21, only 11 for RCB,” the former South African captain said.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.