Virat Kohli Dinesh Karthik Royal Challengers Bengaluru CSK vs RCB IPL 2025
Last updated: March 27, 2025

RCB Not Concerned About Spin: Relentless Virat Kohli Prepares for CSK Duel in IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli has often struggled with spin and will be hoping to rectify that against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) mentor Dinesh Karthik has said that his side is not concerned about spin and even noted veteran India batter Virat Kohli’s hunger to perform much better. Karthik was speaking at the pre-match press conference in Chennai ahead of RCB’s upcoming IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday.

Dinesh Karthik backs Virat Kohli

“We have trust in our players. There’s no problem in playing spin,” Dinesh Karthik told reporters.

“So, I believe right now that he (Kohli) is batting as well as he has ever done. Even today, just now, as I came out, he wanted to work on one more shot. The thinking of working at one more shot at this time tells you the hunger he has in his mindset,” added the 39-year-old.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets in their IPL 2025 opener last week. Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 59 in that match. Looking to chase Kolkata Knight Riders’ total of 174, Virat Kohli and Phil Salt (56) opened the innings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The duo forged a 95-run stand for the first wicket before the England batter was dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy in the ninth over.

Devdutt Padikkal came out to bat at number three but he was dismissed for just 10 runs. Virat Kohli, however, found a stable partner in skipper Rajat Patidar (34), with the duo forging 44 runs for the third wicket. Patidar, however, was caught in the deep by Rinku Singh off Vaibhav Arora’s delivery in the 16th over. RCB, however, had victory in sight with the score reading 162/3. Virat Kohli and Liam Livingstone (15*) sealed the chase with 22 balls to spare.

Virat Kohli’s memorable IPL 2024

Virat Kohli can take inspiration from his own showing in IPL 2024, when he had scored 741 runs from 15 matches, which included one century and five fifties. He won the Orange Cap that season after having finished the tournament as the highest run-getter.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru had miraculously beaten Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs in their final league match to qualify for the playoffs last season. However, the Faf du Plessis-led side suffered a four-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator,. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have never won the IPL despite reaching the final thrice.

Why is Avesh Khan Back in LSG Playing XI for Clash vs SRH in IPL 2025? Former SRH Star Benched to Accommodate India Pacer

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Avesh Kan is playing his first match of the IPL 2025 season.
7:22 pm
Vishnu PN
Will Injured Matheesha Pathirana Play the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash in Chepauk Head Coach Stephen Fleming Reveals

Will Injured Matheesha Pathirana Play the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash in Chepauk? Head Coach Stephen Fleming Reveals

He missed CSK's opener against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.
7:23 pm
Disha Asrani
CSK-Captain-Ruturaj-Gaikwad-Opens-Up-on-His-First-Reaction-to-RCB-Making-Rajat-Patidar-the-Skipper-for-IPL-2025

CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad Opens Up on His First Reaction to RCB Making Rajat Patidar the Skipper for IPL 2025

RCB defeated CSK in an away game just once in 2008.
6:36 pm
Sreejita Sen
CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: CSK have three quality spinners who will dictate the proceedings and get ample assistance, so they should win.

CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today Match 8 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

6:24 pm
Darpan Jain
Why Did Harry Brook Pull Out & Ben Duckett Deny IPL 2025 Contracts Nick Knight Explains

Why Did Harry Brook Pull Out & Ben Duckett Deny IPL 2025 Contracts? Former England Opener Explains

Ben Duckett was approached by Delhi Capitals, but he decided not to join.
5:42 pm
Sagar Paul
Shivam Dube Chennai Super Kings CSK vs RCB IPL 2025

Shivam Dube’s Six Leaves a Dent at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk Ahead of CSK vs RCB

Shivam Dube warms up in some fashion.
5:33 pm
Vishnu PN
