“Move the Franchise Away”: Former New Zealand Player’s BOLD Suggestion for KKR Following Pitch Curator Conflict in IPL 2025

KKR have lost one and won one match so far in IPL 2025.

The defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) turned the tables after their seven-wicket loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opener at the Eden Gardens. They bounced back in style to register an eight-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals in their second match at the Barsapara stadium, Guwahati.

Since the first match, there have been chatters about the curator Sujan Mukherjee, who allegedly denied KKR to provide favourable pitches at their iconic home ground.

According to news reports, KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane urged for a spin-friendly track to support their spin-heavy attack. But, he refused to keep his request by stating that “the pitch will not change as long as I’m here.”

Simon Doull Suggests KKR Move Away

Former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull said that KKR should consider moving the franchise. The cricketer-turned-analyst also brutally criticised the curator for not obeying the instructions of the home team. He clearly stated that deciding the pitch conditions is not the curator’s “job.”

“If he’s (the curator) is not taking heed of what the home team wants. I mean they are paying the stadium fees, they are paying for what’s going on in the IPL but if he’s still not paying heed of what the home team wants, then just move the franchise away to somewhere else. His job is not to pass an opinion on the game. That’s not what he’s paid for”, he said to Cricbuzz.

Harsha Bhogle Shared His Opinion

The commentator Harsha Bhogle also joined Doull in this matter. He opined that a home team should always get a wicket that supports their bowlers. Alongside Doull, he also got offended by the curator’s remark to not provide pitches according to the home team’s needs. Moreover, he acknowledged that home advantage for the teams in a league like IPL is surely “legitimate.”

“If they are playing at home, should get the tracks that they think are suited for their bowlers. I saw something what the KKR curator has said. If I’m in the KKR camp, I’m extremely unhappy of what he said because I’m not asking for a 120 surface. I’m just saying, give me a surface where my bowlers can win matches. I think home advantage in a tournament like IPL is absolutely legitimate. That will enhance the tournament because winning away becomes crucial then”, added Bhogle.

The Rahane-led KKR’s next fixture is against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 31.

