Last updated: March 28, 2025

Bhuvi Returns: Bhuvneshwar Kumar in RCB Playing XI vs CSK, But Why is Rasikh Salam Missing Out in IPL 2025 Southern Derby?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to play his first IPL match for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Royal Challengers Bengaluru CSK vs RCB IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) named Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in their playing XI for the blockbuster 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk on Friday.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had missed Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL opener against Kolkata Knight Riders due to an injury, but practiced in the nets ahead of the South Indian derby. Royal Challengers Bengaluru had acquired the 35-year-old speedster for INR 10.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year.

Why is Rasikh Salam not in playing XI for RCB?

Rasikh Dar Salam had played Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2025 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens last week.

He had finished with figures of 1/35 from three overs, which is why he failed to find a place in the playing XI for the game against Southern rivals Chennai Super Kings. Bhuveshwar Kumar, on the other hand, also offers nice swing and seam movement and the conditions of the pitch in Chennai could benefit the veteran.

Rasikh, however, is one of the impact player substitutes for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, so he could still come in as an impact player during Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) chase.

RCB Playing XI vs CSK

Rajat Patidar(Captain), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(Wicketkeeper), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

What Bhuvneshwar Kumar adds to the RCB attack

Bhuvneshwar brings new ball value more than most fast bowlers in the league. The swing bowler can exploit any movement in the air upfront, allowing RCB to use the likes of Rasikh Salam Dar and Yash Dayal through the middle and death overs. His absence in the match at Eden Gardens was sorely felt.

Bought for a whopping amount at the IPL 2025 auction, Bhuvneshwar plugs a big hole in this RCB attack and alongside Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya, forms a defensive trio that the franchise will bank upon on high-scoring wickets to contain the scoring rate.

At his best, Bhuvneshwar has the skill and game awareness to trouble the best of batters and can be handy with the new ball and in the death overs. His experience would be a big bonus for RCB and also reduces the onus of leading the pace attack on Hazlewood quite a bit.

Bhuvi – a storied IPL journey so far

Bhuvneshwar Kumar received a contract with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2009 but he failed play a game for them in the IPL. He then found a new franchise in the now-defunct Pune Warriors India, playing for them between 2011 and 2013 before the franchise was terminated.

ALSO READ:

At the 2014 IPL auction, Bhuvneshwar was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 4.25 crore and played for the franchise for over a decade and took 157 wickets. He was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team that defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win the IPL title in 2016.

He remains the highest wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan (93 wickets) behind him in second place. He even won the prestigious Purple Cap award in 2016 (23 wickets) and 2017 (26 wickets), becoming the first bowler to win the award in two consecutive seasons. Overall, in the IPL, the Uttar Pradesh bowler has taken 181 wickets from 176 matches.

