Last updated: March 28, 2025

Why MS Dhoni Was Moved To No.9, Below Ravichandran Ashwin, in CSK Batting Order vs RCB

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) decided to push down MS Dhoni till the 9th slot during their ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The decision to wait out the former CSK skipper for that long, especially when the team was struggling in the chase, raised eyebrows.

When Shivam Dube departed on the penultimate ball of the 13th over, much to everyone’s surprise Ravichandran Ashwin walked out to bat ahead of Dhoni and joined Jadeja in the middle.

It can be interpreted as a tactical move by CSK in an attempt to take the game as deep possible before Dhoni comes out and fires. Dhoni, since the last season, had limited himself to batting at the death due to his knee issues and that’s what CSK thought of doing this time around as well.

ALSO READ:

At the time of writing this report, the CSK scoreboard read 107 for 7 in 17 overs with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja currently batting in the middle.

(More to follow)

