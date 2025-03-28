EXPLAINED: The Trick That Makes MS Dhoni So Fast With His Stumpings Even at 43

He gave a testament to it once again in the IPL 2025.

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni might be in the twilight of his career but his magic glovework behind the stumps is still the same. The 43-year-old gave a testament to it once again in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season.

In the first match against the Mumbai Indians (MI), Dhoni effected a lightning-quick stumping on Suryakumar Yadav while he dismissed explosive Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt today with another swift stumping.

In both instances, Dhoni’s reaction time was remarkably under half a second – clocking at 0.12 seconds and 0.17 seconds for SKY and Salt respectively.

With cognition playing a major part in cricket and that it takes a hit with age, it’s extremely surprising how Dhoni can be so precise even at his age.

Notably, Dhoni had previously revealed that he believes in ‘snatching’ a ball rather than just receiving it behind the stumps.

While this simple tweak had worked wonders for MS Dhoni, former India fielding coach R Sridhar had previously explained in detail what sets the former India and CSK skipper apart.

Sridhar had said as quoted by Indian Express, “While others use their hands to produce that give, he uses his wrists. While his hands are going towards the stumps, there’s a slight flick of the wrists in the backward direction. In my opinion, it’s not safe hands but strong hands that allow him to do that. That’s also the reason you will rarely see him collecting the ball to his side like other keepers. He doesn’t need to,” Sridhar had said. “He uses his peripheral vision more than anybody else. While he’s looking at the ball, his corner of the eye has already gauged where the stumps are and where the batsman’s foot is.”

