Will Jacks
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 29, 2025

Why is Will Jacks Not in Mumbai Indians Playing XI vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Will Jacks

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya, who returned after missing the first match, revealed that they have dropped Will Jacks from the Playing XI for their match against the Guajat Titans (GT) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Reasoning the decision, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said in the studio,

“It’s a black soil pitch, and Mujeeb’s inclusion is an indication of what we can expect here in Ahmedabad.”

To give perspective, black soil has higher clay content, retains moisture better, leading to a pitch that remains intact for longer and allows spinners to extract more turn from the ball which justifies MI’s decision to bring in the Afghanistan spinner.

ALSO READ:

At the time of writing this report, the GT scoreboard reads 2.4 overs 24 runs with Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan currently batting in the middle.

