Sai Sudharsan Hobbles Off Injured During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Clash, Big Worry for Gujarat Titans

Things might take a wicked turn for Gujarat Titans at the beginning of their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as their biggest batting asset B Sai Sudharsan limped off the field during the clash against Mumbai Indians.

On Saturday, Sudharsan was fielding at deep square leg when he tried to stop a four by diving at the ball swept by Suryakumar Yadav.

He was unable to stop it and also seems to have pulled his hamstring in the process as he was seen wincing in pain.

Big Blow For Gujarat Titans In IPL 2025

He also had to be helped off the field by the Gujarat Titans medical team.

It will be a big deal for GT to lose someone as crucial as Sai Sudharsan as the opener is their in-form batter. The left-hander smashed 74 off 41 balls in the first game against Punjab Kings and also laid the foundation for Gujarat’s big score against Mumbai Indians with 63 off 41 balls.

Other Gujarat Titans batters, except Jos Buttler, haven’t clicked in these two games. Sherfane Rutherford managed to score 46 off 28 balls, but failed to finish the chase of 244 against Punjab Kings.

Against Mumbai Indians, it was yet again against Sai Sudharsan who kept Gujarat Titans on course to a score around 200 with 63 off 41 balls on a pitch that kept getting slow as the innings progressed.

GT’s Finishers Fail Against Mumbai Indians

In the first match, they had played on a good batting surface which helped them to get close to the target but their famous finishing ability from two seasons ago looked out of gas. With Tewatia out for a single-digit score of six, Shah Rukh Khan failed to step up and was dismissed for six runs as well.

Against Mumbai Indians, they were yet again saved by their top order putting in the tough shift. Besides Sudharsan’s half-century, captain Shubman Gill scored 38 off 27 balls while Buttler added 39 off 24 balls. Shah Rukh once again was back in the dug-out for nine runs and Rashid Khan was gone after scoring a six off four balls.

