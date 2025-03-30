News
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opened their account in the last game by defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 30, 2025

KKR Playing XI Set To See a Change to Overseas Player Group for Mumbai Indians Clash in IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Spencer Johnson has been mighty expensive in both games.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opened their account in the last game by defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opened their account in the last game by defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati. However, they still have several areas of concern, especially in the bowling department, which has often conceded plenty.

Spencer Johnson, one of their leading overseas pacers, has been mighty expensive in both games and looked nowhere close to his best. He has taken only a solitary wicket while conceding 11.53 runs per over across two outings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

He has conceded a boundary every 3.16 deliveries, even when the decks haven’t been outright flat in both KKR matches. Hence, KKR might ponder dropping him for someone like Anrich Nortje, who has been warming the bench at the start of the season.

ALSO READ:

According to RevSportz, Nortje bowled for nearly an hour in the practice session at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of KKR’s next fixture against the Mumbai Indians (MI). If this report is anything to go by, the South African speedster is set to feature in the next game and make his KKR debut.

Why should KKR prefer Anrich Nortje over Spencer Johnson for the MI clash?

There are multiple reasons to drop Spencer Johnson and pick Anrich Nortje for the all-important clash against the Mumbai Indians. Nortje has the pace, and his natural lengths are short, which will help them extract additional bounce off the deck in the Wankhede Stadium, where red soil surfaces offer true bounce.

He has four wickets at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 12 in two T20 innings in Mumbai. While Spencer can get some early movement in Wankhede, he has been too wayward and might not extract the best value with the new ball.

Nortje has been equally expensive but has a better chance of succeeding than Spencer in the death overs. He can bowl sharp bouncers and vary his pace more precisely than the Australian counterpart.

Both are vulnerable and have certain flaws, but Spencer has looked really bad on relatively better bowling decks. So, it’s worth giving Nortje a chance on a surface where he has a better chance of succeeding now that Spencer hasn’t done anything significant in the first two games.



IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI
MI vs KKR
Mumbai Indians
Spencer Johnson

