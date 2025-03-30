Will Hardik Pandya Be Banned For Another Game After Slow Over Rate in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Clash?

The BCCI has updated the rules for the upcoming IPL season.

Mumbai Indians (MI) lost their second game in a row in Indian Premier League 2025, this time against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad. GT scored 196 runs while batting first and then bowled out MI for 160, winning the match by 36 runs. After finishing last in IPL 2024, MI have started this season poorly again, losing their first two matches.

Hardik played in this match after missing the first game of the season against Chennai Super Kings. He was suspended for that match because of a slow over rate.

In IPL 2024, he was penalized three times for a slow over rate, with the third offence occurring in the last league match. As a result, he was fined INR 30 lakh and given a one-match ban, which he served in the first game of the new season.

“When a team is found guilty of having maintained a slow over rate for the third time in the same season, the captain of the team (while bowling) is fined Rs 30 lakh and handed a one match ban”.

In the match against the Titans, Mumbai Indians were penalized for a slow over rate because they couldn’t finish their 20 overs on time. As a result, they had to play the final over with one fielder less.

The BCCI has updated the rules for the upcoming IPL season, making changes to how slow over-rate offences are handled.

Captains will no longer receive match bans for slow over rates. Instead, they will get demerit points, and a ban will only be given in extreme cases.

During the Captain’s Meet in Mumbai on March 20, the board explained that a new system, similar to the ICC’s, will be used. Captains will be given demerit points based on how serious the offence is, and these points will remain for three years.

“The captain will be penalised with demerit points but will not face a match ban for the slow over-rate”.

“The Level 1 offence will be charged 25 to 75 percent match fees with demerit points which will be calculated for next three years. “A Level 2 offence, if exactly deemed serious, will result in four demerit points.

“For every 4 demerit points accumulated, the match referee can impose a penalty, either in the form of a 100 percent fine or additional demerit points. These demerit points could potentially lead to a match ban in the future. But for slow overrate it won’t be a match ban (immediately).”

So, under the new rule, Hardik Pandya will not be banned for a slow over rate. Instead of a match suspension, he will receive demerit points, which will stay on his record for three years.

