News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Will Hardik Pandya Be Banned For Another Game After Slow Over Rate in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Clash
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 30, 2025

Will Hardik Pandya Be Banned For Another Game After Slow Over Rate in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Clash

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The BCCI has updated the rules for the upcoming IPL season.

Will Hardik Pandya Be Banned For Another Game After Slow Over Rate in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) lost their second game in a row in Indian Premier League 2025, this time against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad. GT scored 196 runs while batting first and then bowled out MI for 160, winning the match by 36 runs. After finishing last in IPL 2024, MI have started this season poorly again, losing their first two matches.

Hardik played in this match after missing the first game of the season against Chennai Super Kings. He was suspended for that match because of a slow over rate.

In IPL 2024, he was penalized three times for a slow over rate, with the third offence occurring in the last league match. As a result, he was fined INR 30 lakh and given a one-match ban, which he served in the first game of the new season.

“When a team is found guilty of having maintained a slow over rate for the third time in the same season, the captain of the team (while bowling) is fined Rs 30 lakh and handed a one match ban”.

In the match against the Titans, Mumbai Indians were penalized for a slow over rate because they couldn’t finish their 20 overs on time. As a result, they had to play the final over with one fielder less.

ALSO READ:

Will Hardik Pandya Be Banned For Another Game After Slow Over Rate in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Clash?

The BCCI has updated the rules for the upcoming IPL season, making changes to how slow over-rate offences are handled.

Captains will no longer receive match bans for slow over rates. Instead, they will get demerit points, and a ban will only be given in extreme cases.

During the Captain’s Meet in Mumbai on March 20, the board explained that a new system, similar to the ICC’s, will be used. Captains will be given demerit points based on how serious the offence is, and these points will remain for three years.

“The captain will be penalised with demerit points but will not face a match ban for the slow over-rate”.

“The Level 1 offence will be charged 25 to 75 percent match fees with demerit points which will be calculated for next three years. “A Level 2 offence, if exactly deemed serious, will result in four demerit points.

“For every 4 demerit points accumulated, the match referee can impose a penalty, either in the form of a 100 percent fine or additional demerit points. These demerit points could potentially lead to a match ban in the future. But for slow overrate it won’t be a match ban (immediately).”

So, under the new rule, Hardik Pandya will not be banned for a slow over rate. Instead of a match suspension, he will receive demerit points, which will stay on his record for three years.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Hardik Pandya
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians

Related posts

Gujarat Titans (GT) opened their account in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 by defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad last night.

How Gujarat Titans Trapped Mumbai Indians With Unknown Pitch Twist in IPL 2025

Parthiv Patel, GT’s batting coach, revealed how adeptly his team used the surface in their favour to outclass MI.
9:56 am
Darpan Jain
Rahul Dravid backs Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag at No.3 for IPL 2025

‘More He Bats, The Better’ – Rahul Dravid Hails Rajasthan Royals Star as ‘One of Their Best’ in IPL 2025

8:45 am
CX Staff Writer
Sai Kishore Reacts to Angry Face Off With Hardik Pandya During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Game

Sai Kishore Reacts to Angry Face Off With Hardik Pandya During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Game

Pandya could be seen cussing at the GT spinner.
12:21 am
Chandra Moulee Das
'F*uck Off' - WATCH Hardik Pandya and Sai Kishore Face Off As Angry Reaction Met With Abuse During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Game

‘F*ck Off’ – WATCH Hardik Pandya and Sai Kishore Face Off As Angry Reaction Met With Abuse During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Game

The incident happened on the 17th over when the pressure was building up for MI.
12:02 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Sai Sudharsan MI vs GT IPL 2025

Sai Sudharsan Hobbles Off Injured During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Clash, Big Worry for Gujarat Titans

The left-hander has been excellent form for Gujarat Titans with scores of 74 and 63
11:54 pm
Samarnath Soory
[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj Cleans Up Rohit Sharma in First Over With an Impeccable Scrambled Seam Delivery in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Clash

[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj Cleans Up Rohit Sharma in First Over With an Impeccable Scrambled Seam Delivery in GT vs MI IPL 2025 Clash

The India skipper was deceived by the movement.
11:17 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.