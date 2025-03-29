News
Sai Kishore Reacts to Angry Face Off With Hardik Pandya During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Game
Last updated: March 30, 2025

Sai Kishore Reacts to Angry Face Off With Hardik Pandya During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Game

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Pandya could be seen cussing at the GT spinner.

Sai Kishore Reacts to Angry Face Off With Hardik Pandya During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Game

Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Sai Kishore and Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya had a heated faceoff in the middle towards the end of the GT vs MI match in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Pandya could be spotted cussing at Kishore, as the GT player gave the MI captain a stare down. This prompted Hardik to walk up to Sai Kishore before the umpires came and intervened.

However, in the aftermath of the incident, both players could be seen hugging it out and showed good camaraderie.

Sai Kishore also cleared the air of any tension by stating during the post-match interaction,

“He’s a good friend of mine, inside the field it should be like that, but we don’t take things personally.”

ALSO READ:

Gujarat Titans pick up first points of the season, Mumbai Indians face second consecutive defeat

Speaking about the GT vs MI clash, the Shubman Gill-led side picked up their first points of the season after outclassing MI convincingly by 36 runs.

Batting first, GT posted a competitive total of 196 for 8 in 20 overs, courtesy of Sai Sudarshan’s 41-ball 63. Skipper Shubman Gill and England star Jos Buttler also played crucial cameos of 38 and 39 respectively to propel GT close to the 200-run mark.

Coming to the chase, MI faltered right at the start, losing both openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton cheaply. Although Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav made some amends for the early damage, MI were always behind which eventually turned out to be too much in the end as the five-time IPL winners managed 160 for 6 in 20 overs.

