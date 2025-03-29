News
Last updated: March 29, 2025

India Coaching Staff to Be Cut Before England Tour? KKR Could Eye Gautam Gambhir’s Support Staff

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The national team's loss could be the IPL franchise's gain

kkr kolkata knight riders ipl 2025

India men’s senior team’s loss could be Kolkata Knight Riders’ gain during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as the possibility of coaching changes hangs over the national team.

According to reports, India’s batting coach Abhishek Nayar and fielding coach T Dilip are likely to be sacked as the BCCI looks at downsizing Gautam Gambhir’s coaching staff.

That also means bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate will be the remaining members of the coaching team. However, this exit could also open up a new door for Dilip and Nayar in the IPL with defending champions KKR where both fielding and batting coach posts are vacant.

Indian Team Coaches Leaving To KKR?

Last year, Gambhir was KKR’s mentor with Chandrakant Pandit being the head coach. This season, Chennai Super Kings legend Dwayne Bravo is the mentor at KKR while former West Indies coach Ottis Gibson (assistant coach), Bharat Arun (bowling coach) and Carl Crowe (spin-bowling coach) are the other members of the coaching team.

ALSO READ:

The decision to part ways with the duo might be decided after Saturday’s meeting in Guwahati between BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gambhir.

New Rules By BCCI For Indian Team

India had recently won the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai after a rough start to time under Gambhir’s coaching era. They lost series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia which forced the BCCI to implement strict measures to change the culture within the Indian dressing room.

These changes included cutting down on the players’ entourage which includes managers and personal chefs while also bringing in restrictions on families accompanying players on overseas tours. Players were also banned from arriving in personal vehicles to the practice and were also required to play domestic cricket in order to be eligible for central contracts.

Besides the coaching staff, the team also has three throwdown specialists, two physiotherapists, an operations manager, two massage therapists, a doctor and an analysts besides few more.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
Gautam Gambhir
India tour of England 2025
IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders

