Abdul Samad LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 1, 2025

Why was Abdul Samad Snubbed By Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Before IPL 2025?

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Abdul Samad was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

Abdul Samad LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025

Young all-rounder Abdul Samad was at his best for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during their IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), scoring 27 runs off 12 balls.

He hit two fours and as many sixes during his brief knock, helping Lucknow Super Giants post 171/7 on the board. Not long ago, Abdul Samad was part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) setup, having spent five seasons at the franchise between 2020 and 2025. In IPL 2024, Abdul Samad scored 182 runs from 16 matches at a strike-rate of 168.52 for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He was later released by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Lucknow Super Giants eventually secured the Jammu and Kashmir all-rounder for INR 4.2 crore.

Why Sunrisers Hyderabad snubbed Abdul Samad

At the IPL 2020 player auction, Abdul Samad was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for his base price of INR 20 lakh. He scored 111 runs from 12 matches that season and took a wicket as well. He played for the franchise in 2021 as well and was retained ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

ALSO READ:

However, the right-handed batter had limited chances that season, scoring just four runs from two games. In fact, Abdul Samad has not been consistent with the bat, which is one of the main reasons why Sunrisers Hyderabad snubbed him at the IPL 2025 player auction. Sunrisers Hyderabad, in fact, lost trust on Adul Samad, so much so that they did not even bid for him at the IPL 2025 auction.

Abdul Samad’s IPL career

Abdul Samad has played 52 IPL matches in total and has scored 626 runs at a strike-rate of 150.84. As far as his bowling is concerned, that has been limited and has taken just two wickets from the 54 balls he has bowled.

Abdul Samad
Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
LSG vs PBKS
Lucknow Super Giants
Sunrisers Hyderabad

