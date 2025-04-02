Digvesh Rathi Charged by IPL For the Angry Notebook Celebration vs Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants young spinner Digvesh Rathi has been penalised for his animated ‘notebook celebration’ during the IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings. The IPL officially confirmed that Rathi was fined 25% of his match fees and handed one demerit point for breaching the Code of Conduct.

The incident took place during Punjab’s run-chase at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. After dismissing his Delhi domestic teammate Priyansh Arya, Rathi walked toward the batter and mimicked the ‘notebook celebration’ – a gesture made famous by Kesrick Williams and later by Virat Kohli in 2019.

Digvesh Rathi Charged by IPL

While it may have been intended as a throwback or light-hearted jab, the gesture was deemed excessive and in breach of the IPL’s code regarding player conduct.

Rathi admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon their dismissal.” As per IPL rules, for Level 1 offences, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

The celebration quickly gained attention on social media, but Rathi’s team had little to celebrate by the end of the match. Despite a competitive total of 171, Lucknow lost the game as Punjab Kings chased down the target with ease.

And to add to the sting, Punjab Kings’ official X (formerly Twitter) handle took a sly dig at Rathi post-match. They posted a picture of a notebook and pen with the caption: “Hope you wrote down the result too”, in response to the celebration.

Writing off another win! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/jTIh4K5ZAv — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 1, 2025

Rathi, still early in his IPL career, has shown immense promise with his quickish leg breaks with an action reminiscent of Sunil Narine as well as Anil Kumble. He will remain a key weapon for LSG this IPL 2025 season despite the humbling against Punjab Kings.

