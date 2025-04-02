News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Digvesh Rathi Fined Level One offense IPL notebook celebration vs Priyansh Arya lsg vs PBKS IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 2, 2025

Digvesh Rathi Charged by IPL For the Angry Notebook Celebration vs Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Digvesh Rathi Fined Level One offense IPL notebook celebration vs Priyansh Arya lsg vs PBKS IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants young spinner Digvesh Rathi has been penalised for his animated ‘notebook celebration’ during the IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings. The IPL officially confirmed that Rathi was fined 25% of his match fees and handed one demerit point for breaching the Code of Conduct.

The incident took place during Punjab’s run-chase at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. After dismissing his Delhi domestic teammate Priyansh Arya, Rathi walked toward the batter and mimicked the ‘notebook celebration’ – a gesture made famous by Kesrick Williams and later by Virat Kohli in 2019.

Digvesh Rathi Charged by IPL

While it may have been intended as a throwback or light-hearted jab, the gesture was deemed excessive and in breach of the IPL’s code regarding player conduct.

Rathi admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon their dismissal.” As per IPL rules, for Level 1 offences, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

The celebration quickly gained attention on social media, but Rathi’s team had little to celebrate by the end of the match. Despite a competitive total of 171, Lucknow lost the game as Punjab Kings chased down the target with ease.

And to add to the sting, Punjab Kings’ official X (formerly Twitter) handle took a sly dig at Rathi post-match. They posted a picture of a notebook and pen with the caption: “Hope you wrote down the result too”, in response to the celebration.

ALSO READ:

Rathi, still early in his IPL career, has shown immense promise with his quickish leg breaks with an action reminiscent of Sunil Narine as well as Anil Kumble. He will remain a key weapon for LSG this IPL 2025 season despite the humbling against Punjab Kings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube

Digvesh Rathi
IPL 2025
LSG vs PBKS
Lucknow Super Giants

Related posts

Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction

Top Captaincy Picks for RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Match 14 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

7:51 am
Sagar Paul
Nehal Wadhera LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025

‘Didn’t Know That I Would…’: Punjab Kings’ Nehal Wadhera After Match-Winning Knock vs LSG in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings batter Nehal Wadhera scored an unbeaten 43 against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.
1:05 am
Vishnu PN
Rishabh Pant Lucknow Super Giants LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025

Punjab Kings Brutally Troll Rishabh Pant After Win For His Statement Post IPL 2025 Auction

Punjab Kings brutally trolled Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant following their win in an IPL 2025 match on Tuesday.
12:45 am
Vishnu PN
Punjab Kings Hit Back at Digvesh Rathi Notebook Celebration With Funny Social Media Jibe

Punjab Kings Hit Back at Digvesh Rathi Notebook Celebration With Funny Social Media Jibe

It was a fitting and subtle response from PBKS.
12:29 am
Chandra Moulee Das
shreyas iyer punjab kings vs lsg ipl 2025 india t20i team return michael vaughan

‘This Innings is History’ – Shreyas Iyer Backed For India T20I Return After Leading Punjab Kings To Back-to-Back Wins in IPL 2025

11:14 pm
CX Staff Writer
Abdul Samad LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025

Why was Abdul Samad Snubbed By Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Before IPL 2025?

Abdul Samad was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.
10:56 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.