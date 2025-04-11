News
yashasvi jaiswal jos buttler rr vs gt ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 11, 2025

‘Fans May Feel Disappointed, But..’ : Rahul Dravid Defends Rajasthan Royals’ Auction Strategy For IPL 2025

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Rajasthan Royals had to release players such as Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler ahead of IPL 2025 auction

yashasvi jaiswal jos buttler rr vs gt ipl 2025

Rajasthan Royals are currently languishing in seventh in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 table after five matches. They have started the current season with demoralising losses to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders followed by two wins against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings followed by another humiliating defeat to Gujarat Titans.

Their influential leader Sanju Samson had to play a bit-part role in their first three matches which greatly hampered them from gaining early momentum in the play-offs race.

But much before that in November last year, the 2008 champions had to let go off proven performers and fan favourites such as Jos Buttler, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal which has now been pointed at as a misstep in the auction.

Rahul Dravid Backs Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2025 Auction Strategy

RR has prioritised young domestic talent by retaining Indian internationals such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jhurel, Riyan Parag and an experienced campaigner like pacer Sandeep Sharma before the auction.

Head coach Rahul Dravid, who has returned to the franchise after 10 years, defended the move and said that it was necessary for franchises to rebuild every three years which in turn keeps the IPL competitive.

“Over the last three years, RR built a really strong team and enjoyed a successful period. Letting go of some key players was tough, but that’s the nature of the league,” Dravid said in an interview with Sportstar.

“In an ideal scenario, many teams, including RR, would have liked to retain more. The auction reflected the value of the released players, and given budget constraints, it was never realistic to bring back the same squad. That’s the reality of this league — every three years, a reset happens. It was disappointing to part ways with some players, but we made a commitment to the franchise, the players, and the fans by retaining the maximum number allowed,” the T20 World Cup-winning coach explained.

Sanju Samson To Lead RR Into Future

Dravid felt that by retaining a young core, the franchise is making sure to secure the future in capable hands such as Samson. Dravid had handpicked Samson during his trials for the team and worked with him closely from his junior cricketing days.

“Most of the players we retained have been with the franchise for years and have grown within this setup. In Sanju (Samson)’s case, it has been much longer. This felt like the right time to trust these players with the responsibility of leading the franchise forward,” Dravid said.

ALSO READ:

Dravid empathised with the fans’ disappointment but felt that the IPL auction has been a fair one.

“Fans may feel disappointed, but the system ensures fairness. It also provides players and teams with a fresh start, which is an integral part of the league’s evolution,” he said.

Rajasthan Royals will next face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

IPL 2025
Jos Buttler
Rahul Dravid
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson
Yashasvi Jaiswal

