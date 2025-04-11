RCB Didn’t Heed to Phil Salt’s Advice, Pays the Price Against DC at Home in IPL 2025

From 61/0 in 3.4 overs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) slipped to 125/7 in 17.1 overs.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made a brisk start to their batting innings last night against Delhi Capitals (DC). They raced away to 61/0 in 3.4 overs, but nothing went in their favour after this point.

The wickets started to tumble, commencing with an unfortunate run out of Phil Salt, which was probably the only way to dismiss him, given how he batted during this short stay. However, when he returned to the dugout, he immediately gave a precious piece of advice to the team management and players.

In a video posted by the official handle of RCB, Mo Bobat, the team’s director, revealed that Salt conveyed the nature of the pitch, claiming it to be slow. So, he advised other batters going to bat to be mindful because the ball won’t come nicely on the willow.

“Phil Salt was electric right at the beginning. Interestingly, when he got out after that unfortunate run out, he came straight to the dugout and said the pitch is quite slow. So, he was trying to advise everybody else just to be mindful of that, and we saw through the game there were quite a lot of dismissals to horizontal or cross-batted shots and leading edges, which does suggest that his assessment was pretty accurate.”

Mo Bobat🎙️: " Phil Salt was electric right at the beginning. When he got out, he came straight to dugout and said the pitch is quite slow, so he was trying to advise everybody just to be mindful of that.."#RCB #IPL2025 #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/6q7fLtmAMK — ᴅᴋ (@coach_dk19) April 11, 2025

How RCB suffered a massive collapse despite Phil Salt’s advice

Despite Phil Salt cautioning his teammates about the slowness of the pitch, RCB batters couldn’t adjust to the conditions, leading to a massive collapse. From 61/0 in 3.4 overs, the team slipped to 125/7 in 17.1 overs.

ALSO READ:

Several loose shots led to dismissals, like Devdutt Padikkal’s lofted drive on a delivery that never arrived and Jitesh Sharma’s mini flick on a ball into the surface, resulting in an early shot. The ball wasn’t coming nicely on the willow, and several batters were early in their strokes in RCB’s innings.

Fortunately, Tim David played a timely cameo in death overs to help RCB make a respectable score. However, the total wasn’t big enough to restrict DC, who were also in a spot of bother early in the innings.

KL Rahul played a measured knock and targetted his areas precisely, something RCB batters failed to nail in this fixture. Phil Salt recognised this threat and maximised the new ball with Virat Kohli to provide a rapid start before the pitch started to slow down.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.