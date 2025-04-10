Texas Super Kings, the CSK Sister Franchise in MLC, Sign Two Current and One Former Chennai Super Kings Stars for 2025 season

Texas Super Kings have signed two current players and one former player of Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2025 MLC.

Texas Super Kings, the sister franchise of IPL side Chennai Super Kings, have made a few big-name signings ahead of the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament in the United States.

Current Chennai Super Kings duo of Devon Conway and Noor Ahmad are a couple of the players signed by the Texas Super Kings. Texas Super Kings also completed the signing of former Chennai Super Kings player Faf du Plessis. Other overseas signings of Texas Super Kings include Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Donovan Ferreira and Nandre Burger.

Conway and Noor’s form in IPL 2025

New Zealand’s Devon Conway has played just two matches for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. Against Delhi Capitals, he was dismissed for just 13 runs. However, Conway bounced back strongly with a knock of 69 against Punjab Kings, which however went in vain.

Noor Ahmad, on the other hand, has been the backbone of CSK’s spin bowling department along with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The Afghanistan cricketer has collected 11 wickets from five matches, including a four-fer against Mumbai Indians in the first match.

Faf du Plessis, who is currently with Delhi Capitals, has scored 4652 runs from 148 matches at a strike-rate of 136.66. He has scored 38 fifties in the tournament since making his IPL debut in 2012.

Texas Super Kings will aim for maiden title

Texas Super Kings are yet to clinch their maiden MLC title. The reached the playoffs stage in both 2023 and 2024, but fell short of the final on both occasions. The 2025 Major League Cricket season is scheduled to start on June 13. Texas Super Kings will take on former champions MI New York in their first game the same day.

